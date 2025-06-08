Leaked medical report alleges Olympic women’s boxer Imane Khelif ... is a man

When boxer Imane Khelif captured women’s welterweight gold for Algeria at the 2024 Olympic Games, conservatives everywhere spoke out against men competing in women’s sports, while Khelif and those supporting the boxer claimed he was a female.

“It was very obvious that this person was a male,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.” “There were several reports that this person was male. Many others said this person was male. And I was told by many people, including people on the right, that this was absolutely cruel, that this was inhumane, that the right is getting this wrong.”

However, a newly leaked report reveals that Khelif has had XY chromosomes all along.

“According to a 2023 medical report leaked this week — the report was previously rumored to exist, but a screenshot has now been released verifying the claim. The International Olympic Committee had decided to allow Khelif to compete in the 2024 games based on a female marker on his passport,” Stuckey explains.

“There was all this propaganda, like these pictures of him dressed up as a woman with a blowout and sparkly lip gloss to prove this person is really a woman,” she continues, noting that in a society like the one Khelif comes from, men are not allowed to treat women the way Khelif was being treated.

“At the same time, he comes from a very strict Islamic society, and you had all of these men hugging him, putting him on their shoulders. You’re telling me that they thought that this person was a woman? No,” she adds.



The now leaked test was conducted in 2023 at the request of the International Boxing Association, where he was subsequently disqualified from the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi for failing the gender eligibility test.

“It was claimed at the time that Khelif had some kind of, quote, ‘intersex problem,’ that there was some kind of anomaly that he had, maybe with his chromosomes or his anatomy, that maybe made him look male, but that he was actually a woman,” Stuckey says.

“What does seem to be the case, that maybe possibly, if you want to be generous, the guess is that perhaps this man had some kind of mangled genitalia, unfortunately, when he was born, and because of that, in their society they decided to call him a her,” she continues.

“If that’s the case, that is very sad," she says. "That doesn’t make you, like, half boy, half girl. That doesn’t make you a girl. It is your gametes and your chromosomes that determine what your gender is, and if that is the case, then he would have produced testosterone that men produce, and it is the testosterone that is produced in a man’s body during puberty that makes you a lot stronger."

A few days before the report was released, World Boxing had announced mandatory genetic screening for future competitions, which would require Khelif to undergo testing before competing again.

The statement also disclosed that the organization sent a letter to the Algerian Boxing Federation saying that Khelif may not participate in the female category until Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules and testing procedures.

“See, that’s the thing, is that a man, Khelif, won’t actually get the testing that is being specifically required by World Boxing. And why not, if you are a woman, if you’ve got XX chromosomes?” Stuckey comments, adding, “Because obviously, we know what the results of that test will be.”

