UFC and Trump agree to big, beautiful event that will change American history

The Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Trump administration have reportedly come to terms on a monumental agreement, a first of its kind.

President Trump made the announcement from behind the presidential bulletproof glass in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, while speaking about America's national parks. He had just announced an executive order that calls for the lowering of costs at national parks for American visitors while increasing fees for foreign tourists.

However, the president told his Iowa supporters that he had much bigger plans for perhaps the country's most historic site: the White House.

'This is what the Roman Senate would do ...'

With a "USA" hat on, the president announced that "every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250," the country's birthday in 2026.

Trump then shocked the audience when he revealed, "I even think we're going to have a UFC fight."

"We're going to have a UFC fight," Trump continued. "Think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there."

With supporters behind him laughing, unsure whether or not to take the announcement seriously, the president announced a full-fledged "championship fight" with more than 25,000 attendees on White House grounds.

"We're going to do that as part of 250 also. We're going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fight's going to be a big deal," Trump announced.

Following the president's remarks, UFC greats wasted no time throwing their hats in the ring to be included in the historic event.

"Happy 4th of July, USA," former UFC champion Conor McGregor wrote on X. "Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!"

McGregor has not fought since 2021, and there has been focus on legal troubles and potential political runs in his home country of Ireland. McGregor still consistently teases a comeback, though, an endeavor that would require a significant amount of lead-up time to re-enter the drug testing pool.

Recent heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a more likely candidate, however. The on-again, off-again fighter perked up on the Fourth of July to write on his X page, "Fighting at the White House?" followed by some mischievous eyes.

Jones has fought just twice in the last two years and was recently thought to have retired, conceding his belt. As is typical of Jones, though, he claimed just 20 minutes after his post that he had re-entered the drug testing pool just to "keep everyone’s options open."

Fans had their own concerns in reaction to the news. One replied to the announcement on X that the "security risk" for an event at the White House meant it "surely it doesn't go through."

While some thought the event might be "one for the history books," others decided such a display indicates a failing empire.

"This is what the Roman Senate would do to distract the plebs from revolting against unfair taxation," an X user said in reaction to ESPN's report.

NBC News confirmed through a UFC spokesperson last week that the event is indeed in the works, and the president implied that an official UFC Octagon and setup will be built at the White House.

"We're going to build a little. ... We're not; Dana's going to do it," Trump joked about UFC President Dana White.

Historically speaking, this would not technically be the first sporting event to take place on White House grounds, a fact that comes with a huge asterisk. The Tee Ball on the South Lawn games under President George W. Bush predate any possible UFC card, although both events are likely to have served burgers and hot dogs.

