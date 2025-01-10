McGregor’s cocaine confession: A shocking twist in his legal battle

Renowned MMA fighter Conor McGregor has found himself in some serious trouble.

Not only is the former UFC two-division champion facing a civil lawsuit in Dublin’s high court over a 2018 sexual assault complaint after local prosecutors decided not to press criminal charges — he has now added drug use to his criminal resume.

In court, McGregor admitted to using cocaine and confirmed having a bag of the drug on the night of the alleged incident.

While McGregor claims that the sexual act with the plaintiff was consensual, a civil court jury awarded the woman nearly 250,000 euros, which is $257,000, for the alleged assault.

Now, the question remains as to whether or not McGregor’s career is going to take a hit from this.

“Joe Rogan basically said, ‘I don’t know that Conor is ever going to fight again,’” Hilary Kennedy of “4-Minute Buzz” tells Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “He said because he’s using cocaine. He said a lot of fighters, especially towards the end of their careers, turn to drugs.”

However, Rogan may be wrong.

“This morning I saw the headline, ‘Conor McGregor confirms huge boxing fight against Logan Paul and reveals UFC comeback is on after civil rape case,’” Kennedy explains, adding, “He’s going to fight Logan Paul in India. So we’ll see.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.