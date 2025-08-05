Florida woman arrested after police found her 9 children unbathed and covered in filth

Florida police said they arrested a 30-year-old woman after seeing the filthy condition of her nine children and their living spaces.

Police said they were initially responding to a report of a fight near Northwest 36th Avenue in Miami Gardens at 8 p.m. on Friday, but they heard the sound of children fighting inside a house on Northwest 37th Avenue.

They said they found garbage all over a bedroom floor, 'feces and roaches on the kitchen floor,' and more garbage 'flowing out of closets.'

When they investigated, they found children who "appeared to be unbathed and covered in filth."

Police contacted their mother, who was identified as Ashley Lashay Jennings, and reportedly found "deplorable conditions" in the home which emitted a foul odor. They said they found garbage all over a bedroom floor, "feces and roaches on the kitchen floor," and more garbage "flowing out of closets."

They also noted the absence of edible food in the home's refrigerator.

Police found that Jennings "willfully failed or omitted" to give her children the "care, supervision, and services necessary," and arrested her. She was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jennings was charged with nine counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Jennings made an appearance in court on Sunday. Investigators said during the hearing that the children were aged between 1 and 10 years old.

Editor's note: The headline of this article has been edited after publication for clarity.



