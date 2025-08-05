Alex Stein triggers room full of transgender activists: They 'love to do mass shootings'

BlazeTV's Alex Stein visited the Texas state capitol on Monday to participate in a public hearing that went off the rails.

The Senate Committee on State Affairs held an open forum for Senate Bill 7, also known as the bathroom bill, which would require people to use the bathroom that matches their gender at birth.

When it was Stein's turn on the microphone in Austin, he sarcastically told the assembly — the legislature as well as vocal transgender activists — all the reasons he loved the transgender community.

'No guy is going to be threatened by a trans woman.'

First, Stein explained that while other conservatives want to "outlaw transgenders in women's sports," he prefers to allow them so that he can "gamble on them and win money."

"I won so much money on Lia Thomas' propeller in that pool, I almost turned Draft Kings into Draft Queens," Stein said, referring to a popular online gambling network.

The comedian then turned to the military and said that not only are transgender individuals suited for the Armed Forces because they are "some of the meanest people on planet Earth," but because they "love to do mass shootings."

Stein also noted the "incredibly high" suicide rate among transgender people and therefore suggested they could be used "like the Taliban has suicide bombers."

"Maybe you guys can actually, you know, if you commit suicide, actually help us in the battlefield. So that would be good."

Incredibly, by this point in the meeting, the activists in attendance still had not turned on Stein. It was not until he brought up the topic of the day when the group of transgender supporters rained boos and profanity upon him.

Activists heckled Stein as he explained that the bathroom bill addressed an issue that uniquely affects women due to their safety being at risk.

"No guy is going to be threatened by a trans woman," Stein described. "But we don't want these gargoyles in a dress, you know, some chick with a d**k coming in there and trying to pee or poop next to my girlfriend because that's disgusting."

One activist is heard calling Stein a "piece of s**t a**hole!" as a different member of the public gave his thoughts on the Senate bill.

One man told legislators to "do the right thing" and reject the bill, while a woman in opposition to the bill said she felt "blessed" that her children grew up in a "gender-diverse" and "gender-fluid" environment.

Other activists explained on Monday that they were actually opposed to the public hearing even taking place.

A woman tells the legislature in Austin that her son has 'identified himself' as male and she is 'not gendering him.' Image courtesy Alex Stein

"This particular session has done a lot to make the transgender community feel not welcome in Texas," said Katrina Stewart, executive director of the Pride Community Center, per local ABC affiliate KRHD.

Stewart also told the outlet that because women who want to be men can appear masculine, they should be able to use the men's bathroom.

At the hearing, other community members gave their opinion on the bill. A local pharmacist said that passing the bill would increase "the risk of violence for all women and girls regardless of cis or trans status."

At the same time, a local pastor voiced his support for the bill, saying that it was "essential" to protect the safety of women.

State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian) told Blaze News in a statement: "I fully support the bill. It should have been passed years ago. If we had stronger Republican leadership in Texas that would have happened."

Stewart plainly explained, however, her primary reason for not wanting the bill to be passed: People should be to allowed to "pee where they feel comfortable."

Senate Bill 7 has passed committee and will move on to the Texas House for vote. If it becomes law, it would take effect in September.

