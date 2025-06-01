Texas knows what a woman is: Women's Bill of Rights heads to Abbott's desk as Pride Month looms

Tomorrow begins Pride Month, and while Sara Gonzales is dreading all the events she has to attend as the vice president of Texas Family Project , she finds comfort in this: Texas at least knows what a woman is.

“I am very happy to say, here in Texas, we now have heading to the governor's desk for signature the Women's Bill of Rights,” she says.

Authored by Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R) and carried by Sen. Mayes Middleton (R), the bill defines "man" and "woman" based on biological sex for state records, requires state documents (e.g., birth certificates, driver’s licenses) to reflect biological sex at birth, and aims to protect women’s spaces, including bathrooms and sports, by codifying biological definitions.

It’s sad, Sara says, that we “need the legislators to pass bills informing people of what we already know is common sense,” but that’s just the reality of living in a world that’s “gone crazy.”

On a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara spoke with Rep. Troxclair about her Women’s Bill of Rights.

“It is sad that we need to define what a woman is, and yet we have thousands of references to words like 'boy,' 'girl,' 'man,' 'woman,' 'mother,' 'father' in Texas state statute. Well, for thousands of years, people have understood the very clear, very basic difference between the two, and it's only now in 2025 that women are being asked, ‘Well, what are you again?’” says Troxclair. “And so this definition will finally give legal foundation to all of those references.”

While she’s thankful that President Trump and Governor Greg Abbott (R) have already issued strong executive orders differentiating man from woman, she knows how quickly “the stroke of a pen” from a new administration can undo progress, which is why codification is so critical.

Following Gov. Abbott’s signature, Texas will become the 17th state to enact a law defining "man" and "woman" based on biological sex at birth.

The glaring irony, of course, is that feminists are often the first to clutch their pearls when such a law is passed.

“Isn't that so strange that we had all of these feminists who fought for all of these rights, who fought to be equal ... and now you've got the feminist movement who is here to tell you, ‘Well, that male can be a female if he wants to be,’” says Sara.

The law will impact a wide range of areas — everything from sports and bathrooms to medical care and law enforcement practices.

“For things like domestic violence reports, the state keeps statistics that lawmakers then use to make public policy, and we have a situation where if somebody is arrested or booked for domestic violence, they might be categorized as a woman when in fact it was a man beating a woman, not a woman beating a woman,” says Troxclair.

Even though the bill is common sense, Troxclair says it was “the most hated bill of this entire legislative session.”

“The left, the Democrats — absolutely hysterical,” she says.

“It was shocking to me to have to stand on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives on the microphone answering questions about why women deserved protection, why women deserved to have a restroom, a locker room, and change in a private space ... why girls needed the right to not have to undress in front of boys,” Troxclair tells Sara, noting that the media fallout was perhaps even more brutal.

But, “Hey, Democrat party, if you want to dig even deeper into this nonsensical world you are forcing everybody into, then then go for it,” she laughs. “You're just going to keep losing election after election after election.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

