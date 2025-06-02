As many feared and predicted it would, artificial intelligence is indeed developing a seeming mind of its own.

According to several reports , during a controlled experiment conducted by Palisade Research, an AI safety firm, OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model resisted shutdown commands, sabotaging shutdown mechanisms even when explicitly instructed to allow itself to be turned off.

It’s not the first time this particular model has exhibited concerning behavior, either. Previously, it resorted to sabotaging and hacking digital chess opponents during matches.

Glenn Beck is deeply concerned.

“You and I are living right now through a quiet detonation. There's no mushroom cloud; there's no alarms; there's no broken windows or sirens,” he warns. “It's just silent, but make no mistake, a detonation has happened, and we're about to see that shock wave come our way sooner rather than later.”

Glenn cites a recent TED Talk by former CEO of Google Eric Schmidt, in which he warned, “We're not ready for what is coming — not morally, not intellectually, not structurally — and the time is almost up.”

Currently, there are numerous artificial intelligence programs that can communicate with each other in English; however, there are also cases of programs communicating in non-human languages.

“What do you do with a computer when it is speaking to another computer in a language we have no idea what any of it means and they stop explaining themselves?” asks Glenn.

Schmidt’s answer was “unplug it immediately.”

He also warned that “there's coming a time spoon – very soon – when machines are improving themselves without us.”

“It's called recursive self-improvement,” Glenn explains, “and once that starts, you can't pull the plug because we won't understand what we're unplugging.”

To illustrate the vast capabilities of artificial intelligence, Glenn plays a 30-second clip of an AI-generated film that proves “we are now entering the time where you don't know what's real and what isn't.”

