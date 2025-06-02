Activists claim to thwart operation to 'abduct' high schoolers — ICE says agents were after murder suspect

A group of community activists claimed to have thwarted a law enforcement operation to "abduct" high school students, but federal officials said they instead ruined the cover of agents who were tracking a murder suspect.

An activist claimed that the community had prevented ICE from abducting children and their parents in a video posted to social media from Somerville in Massachusetts.

'If you show up with people you trust quickly, you can protect kids. You can protect families. So form information networks, know where ICE is in your community, and show up!'

"ICE just tried to abduct a bunch of kids and parents right here at Somerville High School, and so many community members showed up that ICE just left!" said the grinning activist.

"Remember, you are the major power in your community. If you show up with people you trust quickly, you can protect kids. You can protect families. So form information networks, know where ICE is in your community, and show up!" he added.

"They will just leave. They are not f**king brave enough to steal kids when an entire community comes around to protect them. So show up for the kids in your community!" he concluded.

A letter to parents from the district reassured them that no federal agents had gone onto school property. It went on to say that the school does not cooperate with federal agencies like ICE, and officials will not allow ICE agents onto school property unless they have a criminal judicial warrant signed by a judge.

"Please know that you are not alone," wrote the superintendent. "We stand with you, and we will continue to do everything we can to uphold a safe and inclusive environment for all."

ICE reportedly told Bill Melugin of Fox News that agents had been "surveilling a murder suspect who was near the school," before the crowd "surrounded them" and blew their cover.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, had vehemently criticized ICE after agents reportedly arrested a high school junior on Saturday as he was on his way to volleyball practice. Healey said in a statement that she was "disturbed and outraged” by the reported incident.

“Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads-up and no answers to their questions. I’m demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is, and how his due process is being protected,” said Healey.

“My heart goes out to the Milford community on what was supposed to be a celebratory graduation day," she added. "The Trump administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it’s making us all less safe.”

President Donald Trump has made mass deportations a goal of his second term in office, but those efforts have been stymied by numerous court challenges. The administration has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule against these challenges in order to allow the deportations to continue unabated.

A community group in February claimed to have driven away agents of an ICE operation who had gathered at a Target department store parking lot in southern California. ICE did not confirm whether agents were operating a raid and said only that they target criminal illegal aliens.

