Anti-ICE activists dox agents, sabotaging operations — Homan seeks retribution

Activists in the Los Angeles area doxxed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducting operations nearby, and border czar Tom Homan is pursuing criminal prosecution.



Fox News' Bill Melugin shared a photo earlier this week of a poster featuring several photographs of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations officers, as well as their names and phone numbers.

He explained that the bulletins, posted around Southern California, roughly translated from Spanish to read, "Careful with these faces."

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers," it continued.

The poster warned that the law enforcement agents were expected to conduct some type of operation last Sunday.

"Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, anti ICE activists, which have been disrupting & live streaming ICE operations in the LA area in recent days, have now put up posters doxing SoCal ICE & HSI agents, revealing their faces, names, & phone numbers. I'm told ICE is aware and investigating," Melugin explained. "It is unclear which activist group is posting these."

On Wednesday, Homan addressed the doxxing plot on "Fox & Friends," stating that the posters "crossed the line."

Homan noted that, due to ongoing death threats, he has 24/7 security around his home.

"I know what it's like to be doxxed," he told Fox News. "These agents don't deserve that. These agents put a gun on their hip and wear a Kevlar vest every day, trying to make their communities safer."

He reiterated that the current deportation efforts are "focusing on the worst of the worst," including criminal and national security threats.

Homan stated that he had scheduled a meeting with Department of Justice officials to determine what can be done about the doxxing activists who are thwarting ICE's operations.

"I think it crossed the line of impeding a federal law enforcement officer in the performance of their duties. So I'm hoping we find out who these people are and we can criminally prosecute them," he added.

A Los Angeles FBI spokesperson told Fox News, "The FBI safeguards Constitutionally protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice."

Earlier this week, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News that the activists' attempts were "putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom, and poison Americans with lethal drugs."

"These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn't be controversial," the spokesperson added.

The news outlet reported that anti-ICE activists sabotaged a federal law enforcement operation on Sunday involving ICE, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. ICE stated that the operation was not a raid.