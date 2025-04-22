Trump lashes out at Supreme Court for blocking deportations

The U.S. Supreme Court issued an order early Saturday morning blocking the Trump administration's deportation of suspected foreign terrorists under the Alien Enemies Act. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito alone dissented.

Justice Alito summarized the action thusly: "Literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order."

The president and his administration were by recent standards relatively quiet about the ruling — at least until Monday evening when President Donald Trump spoke out about the "ridiculous situation we are in."

'The Courts are intimidated by the Radical Left.'

Trump noted in a Truth Social post, "I'm doing what I was elected to do, remove criminals from our Country, but the Courts don't seem to want me to do that."

"My team is fantastic, doing an incredible job, however, they are being stymied at every turn by even the U.S. Supreme Court, which I have such great respect for, but which seemingly doesn't want me to send violent criminals and terrorists back to Venezuela, or any other Country, for that matter — People that came here illegally!" continued the president. "The Courts are intimidated by the Radical Left who are, 'playing the Ref.' Great Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito correctly wants to dissolve the pause on deportations. He is right on this!"



Trump suggested further that a court-orchestrated failure to eject criminal noncitizens from the homeland poses an existential threat to the country itself.

"We cannot give everyone a trial, because to do so would take, without exaggeration, 200 years," continued Trump. "We would need hundreds of thousands of trials for the hundreds of thousands of Illegals we are sending out of the Country. Such a thing is not possible to do. What a ridiculous situation we are in. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

'We are confident we will ultimately prevail against the onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical activists.'

In his dissent, which Justice Thomas joined and Trump referenced, Justice Alito noted that:

it was not clear whether the Supreme Court had jurisdiction;

it was questionable whether "the applicants complied with the general obligation to seek emergency injunctive relief in the District Court before asking for such relief from an appellate court";

the majority appears to have violated the high court's own rules in rushing to enter its overnight order;

there was nothing concrete to support the claim the Venezuelan nationals were in imminent danger of removal;

on the contrary, a Justice Department lawyer told Obama-nominated U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday that no deportations were planned for Friday or Saturday; and

while his colleagues in the majority provided class-wide relief, the district court never certified a class.

Following the Supreme Court's overnight intervention, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to reverse course and reject the emergency request to block the deportations of suspected foreign terrorists under the AEA.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer said in the government's Saturday filing that the injunction was "unprecedented," and he stressed that "at a minimum, the Court should clarify that its administrative stay order does not preclude the government from removing detainees pursuant to authorities other than the Alien Enemies Act."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on X, "President Trump promised the American people he would use all lawful measures to remove the threat of terrorist illegal aliens, like members of TdA, from our homeland."



Leavitt added, "We are confident we will ultimately prevail against the onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical activists who care more about the rights of these terrorist aliens than those of the American people."

