'Male': Leaked medical report alleges women's boxing champ Imane Khelif has XY chromosomes

The alleged results of a gender test for Olympic women's boxing champion Imane Khelif indicate that the athlete possesses male chromosomes.

The Algerian won gold in women's 66kg boxing at the Paris Olympics in 2024 without losing a single round. Khelif's inclusion in the women's division sparked a forfeit, an adversarial gesture, and practically unlimited controversy over the claim that he was a man beating up women. After nearly an entire year of denial, defiance, and hate speech accusations, conclusive evidence finally may have emerged to confirm that Khelif is male.

'This violence will not be allowed in the United States for the next Olympics ...'

3 Wire Sports recently revealed a page alleged to be from a 2023 chromosomal test conducted to determine Khelif's sex. The page listed the results of the test as "abnormal" before stating that "chromosome analysis reveals Male karyotype."

The outlet firmly referred to the test results as "crystal clear" and said the results confirm that Khelif has male XY chromosomes.

Gold medalist Imane Khelif of Team Algeria. Photo by Annice Lyn/ANOC via Getty Images

Khelif and his team not only have denied that he is transgender but also openly claimed the boxer was born and raised female.

"I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl," Khelif said in March. "I was born a girl, raised as a girl, and have lived my entire life as one."

The latest confirmation is actually the fourth time a source has gone on the record to declare that Khelif is male, though. The International Boxing Association, the World Boxing Organization, and endocrinological experts all have independently determined that Khelif is a man.

Former NCAA athlete and women's activist Kaitlynn Wheeler agreed, telling Blaze News that "Imane Khelif is a male who beat up women. This violence will not be allowed in the United States for the next Olympics, and it never should have been allowed in the first place."

The report also calls attention to another 2024 Olympic boxer — Taiwanese gold medalist Yu Ting Lin.

Gold medalist Yu Ting Lin. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

As Blaze News reported last August, Lin won in the women's 57kg boxing division despite accusations of being a man — and having reportedly failed a gender test at the same time as Khelif.

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged in its internal system that Lin was “stripped of her bronze medal after failing to meet eligibility requirements based on the results of a biochemical test" after the 2023 World Boxing Championships.

3 Wire Sports also claimed to have seen Lin's test and confirmed the Taiwanese boxer to be male.

The test results come just days after World Boxing said Khelif would have to submit to a gender test before being allowed to compete at the world championships.

"World Boxing has written to the Algerian Boxing Federation to inform it that Imane Khelif will not be allowed to participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup or any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes sex testing," the organization said, per World Boxing News.

World Boxing introduced mandatory sex testing for its events moving forward as part of a new policy on "Sex, Age and Weight."

