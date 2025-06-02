Ex-NFL star rejects league's 'wild' support for Pride Month: 'Football is none of these things'

A former NFL star receiver rejected the LGBTQ+ messaging from the league in celebration of Pride Month, and many on the left were outraged.

Dez Bryant retired from professional football in 2020 and had played for the Dallas Cowboys for eight years before moving on to other teams. On Monday, he made his thoughts known about the Pride Month campaign the league was pushing.

'I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays but this is far from right.'

Bryant posted video of the NFL ad onto his social media post and added his commentary.

"Football is gay. Football is queer. Football is transgender.. these are wild statements to make..excuse my silliness," wrote Bryant, quoting the ad.

"I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things," he added. "I have nothing against Gays but this is far from right."

Many of the teams in the league have posted in support of Pride Month, but not all of them have kneeled to the agenda.

After getting some criticism from the left for what he wrote, Bryant tried to further explain his position.

"It’s gay players in the NFL..but forcing it in people's faces..especially children..can send the wrong message," he wrote. "Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people..they probably would have a problem."

Bryant later lambasted people posting fake rumors on social media.

"I hate social media at times because people post fake positive things all the time and get bothered whenever folks have a real conversation," he wrote. "I bet the goofy fake woke people have the most skeletons in their closet."

