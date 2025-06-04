Minneapolis mayhem: Leftist mob hurls objects, shoves federal agents amid growing anti-ICE violence

Assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have skyrocketed 413% since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, a Department of Homeland Security official told Blaze News.

The anti-ICE and "abolish the police" movement among leftist groups continues to grow exponentially as the new administration ramps up on-the-ground efforts to detain illegal immigrants, particularly from sanctuary jurisdictions.

A clash in Minnesota on Tuesday reflected this disturbing nationwide trend.

The left's anti-ICE sentiment boiled over when Minneapolis locals assumed that federal agents were there for an immigration enforcement raid, ultimately leading to violence.

The operation centered around a Mexican restaurant near Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street.

As federal authorities arrived at the location, an angry mob of protesters gathered to thwart their enforcement efforts. The tense encounter quickly devolved into mayhem that took over several blocks.

Videos shared on social media by independent journalist Nick Shirley showed masked protesters shouting expletives and hurling objects at officers and their enforcement vehicles. Groups locked arms to block the agents, while others taunted and shoved authorities.

Protesters also appeared to tag law enforcement vehicles with various messages. One vehicle read, "Don't come back," and another, "Bitch Nazi."

Amid the melee, Shirley noted that Tuesday's violent clash between officers and protesters occurred in the same Minneapolis area where mobs rioted in 2020 over George Floyd's death.

After federal authorities left and most of the crowd dispersed, a police officer at the scene told Shirley that from his observations, the operation was not just an ICE raid. He noted the presence of multiple federal agencies, including the DEA and FBI.

"I know a lot of owners here are involved in shady stuff," the officer said.

He speculated that the raid may have concerned drug trafficking or money laundering.

Mayor Jacob Frey (D) claimed the operation was not related to immigration enforcement.

"While we are still gathering details, this incident was related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering and was not related to immigration enforcement. No arrests were made," Frey stated. "The Minneapolis Police Department's only role was helping with crowd control and keeping the community safe as a large number of residents and bystanders had gathered at the scene."

The Minneapolis Police Department also stated that the operation was "a federal criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering" and that "there were no arrests at the scene by federal law enforcement."

The police department insisted it did not participate in immigration enforcement.

ICE also released a statement about the operation, confirming that its agents were a part of the effort.

A comment from Jamie Holt, special agent in charge for ICE Homeland Security Investigations St. Paul, provided to Blaze News read, "Federal investigators conducted a groundbreaking criminal operation today — Minnesota's first under the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) umbrella, marking a new chapter in how we confront complex, multidimensional threats. From drug smuggling to criminal labor trafficking, this operation showcases the breadth of our collective missions and the strength of a united front."

"This HSI-led investigation wouldn't have been possible without the extraordinary collaboration of our state partners and federal HSTF partners, including the U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI, [IRS Criminal Investigation], DEA, [Enforcement and Removal Operations], ATF, [U.S. Marshals Service], [Diplomatic Security Service], U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, TSA, and local law enforcement," the statement continued. "Together, we are safeguarding communities, protecting national security, and setting a new standard of joint enforcement efforts."

ICE did not respond to any specific questions regarding the operation's purpose, whether any arrests were made, or whether any protesters would face charges for assaulting officers.

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed last week that assaults on ICE officers remain "high."

"The assaults are up, but it won't be tolerated," Homan told reporters. "You put hands on an ICE officer, you can be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law."