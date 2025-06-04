Former CIA analyst who foresaw Boulder attack reveals next phase of Islamist plot

Back in January this year, former CIA intelligence analyst and targeter Sarah Adams joined Liz Wheeler on “The Liz Wheeler Show” and warned that we would see Islamist terror attacks across the United States in the coming days.

Last weekend, when Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national who was in the U.S. illegally, allegedly attacked a peaceful Jewish group in Boulder, Colorado, using Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower, Adams was proven right.

On the latest episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” Adams joined Liz again to share what she believes is coming next.

“What we saw in Boulder is kind of this radicalization around the pro-Hamas propaganda, and that's concerning in its own way,” says Adams.

However, as she warned back in January, these lone-wolf attacks are designed to seem like isolated events, but in reality, they are part of a bigger Al-Qaeda strategy to distract both the public and law enforcement from a much larger and more sinister plot.

“We call it kind of like law enforcement cannon fodder. It's to get law enforcement to go down rabbit holes and waste their time on low-hanging fruit so they don't get, like, the big 9/11-style attack coming,” she says.

Liz then brings up how “these terror groups in the Middle East are changing their strategy from trying to radicalize people who are “already in the United States” to “actually sending individuals to training camps in the Middle East and then infiltrating them into the United States.”

Adams says that’s correct: “There has been a standardized training structure for these external operatives.” Soliman, she says, was clearly "lacking some of the key training” that is typical in “Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists,” which leads her to believe that he was not formally trained in the Middle East but rather just “inspired by the events around Israel.”

Liz asks Adams about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s recent announcement that the National Counterterrorism Center identified 600 people with ties to Islamist terrorist groups. “Where are these people? Do we have any idea?”

“Those 600 it sounds like came in through an ISIS pipeline,” but that’s “only one pipeline,” meaning 600 is a very low estimate, says Adams. “According to ISIS, they have 2,500 terrorists in the United States on an illegal status ... meaning they have over 3,000 in the United States.”

“Joe Kent when he testified said there's another 1,400 on top of that 600 they have identified who are Afghan with links to terrorism,” she adds.

“What are they waiting for? ... Are they planning on committing another 9/11-style attack?” asks Liz, pointing out that border czar Tom Homan, when asked about the potential of another 9/11, responded with a harrowing, “It’s coming.”

Adams confirms Homan’s warning. “The IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] plot against Donald Trump,” specifically “his assassination,” is “a piece of the plot.” A second piece is “an assault mostly on Washington, D.C.” and an “assault on the aviation industry.”

“They’re going to drop airliners with suicide vests,” she warns. “They've even moved the suicide vests over the U.S. border already.” Even more disturbing is the fact that “there's been no increase in airport security because TSA's intel division has decided the vests aren't real.”

Further, the trained operatives who have been sent here, Adams says, are “well-trained,” “patient” people, “who can operate in the West, who speak fluent English, who can live in our communities just fine and not raise alarm.”

“This is terrifying,” says Liz.

To hear more of Adam’s intel, watch the episode above.

