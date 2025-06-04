'No b*** j** for you': State House silences Republican for reading smut Democrats fought to keep in elementary schools

The Democratic deputy speaker of the Connecticut House silenced a Republican colleague during debate over the state budget on Monday, thereby proving her point: Some of the content in the Constitution State's public schools is far too obscene to be read even before a crowd of adults.

While important, Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais' concerns about pornographic content in elementary school libraries would normally be irrelevant to a state budget.

However, in an apparent effort to limit public scrutiny, Democratic lawmakers Trojan-horsed legislation into the Connecticut budget that would greatly restrict concerned parents' ability to have sexually graphic content, LGBT propaganda, and other inappropriate materials removed from school libraries.

State House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said in a statement to Blaze News that Democrats "probably feel as though the last-minute move helps rank-and-file members avoid direct accountability — and now the governor says he'll sign it, threatening our financial future while inserting state government into what should be local decisions about whether sexually explicit books belong inside the kids' section in libraries."

'Parents are going to really have to pay attention to their own school libraries.'

In addition to painting resident "school library media specialists" as the experts on what content American children should consume, the legislation:

prohibits the removal, exclusion, or censoring of any book on the basis that "a person with a vested interest finds such book offensive";

prohibits the removal of content or the cancellation of library programs on the basis of "the origin, background or viewpoints expressed" therein;

demands that library materials and programs be excluded only for "pedagogical purposes or for professionally accepted standards of collection maintenance practices";

bars challengers of offensive content from favoring or disfavoring "any group based on protected characteristics";

requires challengers to file their grievances with a school principal and provide their name, address, and telephone number;

requires a review committee, weighed heavy with educational personnel, including a librarian and a teacher, to make the determination; and

requires the offensive material to remain available in the school library until a final decision is made.

In the wake of the controversial budget's passage on party-line votes and Gov. Ned Lamont's (D) subsequent indication that he plans to sign it, Dauphinais told Blaze News that "if it should pass, parents are going to really have to pay attention to their own school libraries."

RELATED: Texas bans explicit content in schools — and Democrats are not happy

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D). Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some of the books at issue made an appearance during a February press conference where Dauphinais, state Sen. Henri Martin, and other Connecticut Republicans underscored the need for greater parental control. Among the books cited for their sexually graphic content were "Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human (A Graphic Novel)" by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan, and Cory Silverberg's "You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty and Other Things."

'Let's try to keep some decorum.'

During the budget debate in the state House, Dauphinais, the ranking member of the Children's Committee, provided a better sense of the kinds of obscenities to which state schools are exposing Connecticut children.

After warning onlookers with children to remove them, Dauphinais read an excerpt from Lauren Myracle's book "l8r, g8r," saying, "Have you ever given Logan a blow job? No blow job for you, missy? What about plain old sex?"

The material appeared to make some of Dauphinais' colleagues across the aisle uneasy, even though they were effectively fighting to protect kids' access to it.

Dauphinais, among the Republican lawmakers who stressed that parents should have a say in whether obscene content remains in school libraries, also read from the book, "Me and Early and the Dying Girl," quoting a character as saying, "'Are you gonna eat her p***y?' 'Yeah, Earl, I'm going to eat her p***y.'"

Democratic Deputy Speaker Juan Candelaria interrupted the conservative Republican, banging his gavel and saying, "Madam, I would ask that if we not try to use that type of language in the chamber. Let's try to keep some decorum."

Candelaria asked Dauphinais to refrain from uttering such words out of respect for children and for "others that might get offended."

Dauphinais, who previously suggested that an adult reading such books to kids outside of school would justifiably be accused of "grooming," responded to Candelaria, "This is in elementary school libraries, approved by the very individuals that are supposed to be the experts."

The CT Mirror reported that Democratic state Rep. Larry Butler expressed outrage — not with the fact that such books are in Connecticut school libraries but that Dauphinais read from them.

'It's a game and a gimmick to get what [Democrats] want in there.'

"I will tell you that in my 18 years here, I have never seen the demonstration of such vulgarity tonight, reaching the lowest level that I've ever seen in this chamber," said Butler. "When we're talking about books in libraries, that's one thing. You could just mention a book."

State House Majority Leader Jason Rojas said, "I think it just threw people off quite a bit to hear that kind of language being used on the floor."

RELATED: Parents fight evil in schools — and seek justice at the Supreme Court

Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Republican state Sen. Rob Sampson told Blaze News, "If Democrats thought this policy was defensible, they wouldn’t have buried it in a 700-page budget. They're shielding graphic, sexually explicit content in school libraries — and they know parents wouldn't stand for it if they saw it in the light of day."

"The irony?" continued Sampson. "When my colleague read a passage from one of these books aloud, they ruled it out of order. If it's too obscene for the House floor, it's too obscene for a school. This isn't about banning books — it's about protecting kids."

"Democrats claim these books are fine for kids in schools, but too explicit for adults in the House Chamber," said Dauphinais. "They’re choosing pornography over parents — and then call us crazy for speaking out. I am appalled but not surprised."

When asked whether this is the end of the story now that the budget has passed, Sampson told Blaze News, "There's still a chance to strip this garbage out of the budget, but it'll take a spine from the governor and a spotlight from the press."

Dauphinais told Blaze News that there is presently uncertainty over whether Lamont can veto the legislation as it is not a budget item.

"It's a game and a gimmick to get what [Democrats] want in there," said the Republican. "The maneuver was putting it in a budget where it didn't belong."

"Because it doesn't have dollars attached to it, we're told that that's not something that he's able to veto," added Dauphinais.

To undo the legislation, a new bill may be needed.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with comment from Connecticut House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!