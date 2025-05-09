Texas bans explicit content in schools — and Democrats are not happy

If you live in Texas and have school-age children, then there’s some good news. The first Texas GOP priority bill is on its way to the governor’s desk after clearing both chambers — and it bans explicit sexual content in libraries at your children’s schools.

Currently, there are broad exemptions within Texas law that shield school officials, librarians, and other authority figures from prosecution for distributing material seen as harmful to minors, as long as their goal was to educate the children.

The bill will allow only law enforcement and judicial officers to use this defense when charged under obscenity laws.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t be happier, but House Democrats do not share her high spirits.

“We’re really excited a law protecting children from sexually explicit materials is heading to the governor’s desk,” Gonzales says, adding, “The bill removes any sort of groomer’s defense that they might have in the school system.”

“And the Democrats were totally up in arms because, you know, they are now the party of illegal gang members and violent criminals and thugs and also groomers,” she continues. “These people really think that it’s the government’s job to teach children about sensitive sex matters, to teach children about all sorts of personal sensitive topics.”

Erin Zwiener is one of those angry Democrats, who cried “book banning” in response to the new rule.

“Many of the books that get targeted again and again are books that depict sex, and there is nothing I want more than for our young people to be exposed to what sexual assault can look like so they can avoid it,” Zwiener said.

“Our kids need books where they learn about sex without experiencing it in their real lives,” she added.

“I cannot even express to you how sick to my stomach these statements make me. Pretty grossed out,” Gonzales comments. “That’s cute that you want to talk about what you want for my children, not ‘our’ children. This is not collective.”

