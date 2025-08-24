‘AI psychosis’ is sending men to the hospital

As more lonely people flock to their screens for connection, more people are finding themselves in a state that some are calling “AI psychosis.”

One Reddit post details the experience of one person’s partner, who is choosing an AI chatbot over human connection after seven years of living together.

“My partner has been working with chatgpt CHATS to create what he believes is the world's first truly recursive AI that gives him the answers to the universe. He says with conviction that he is a superior human now and is growing at an insanely rapid pace,” the Reddit user wrote.

The Reddit user explained that they’ve read the chats and that “AI isn’t doing anything special or recursive but it is talking to him as if he is the next messiah.”

“He says if I don’t use it he thinks it is likely he will leave me in the future. We have been together for 7 years and own a home together. This is so out of left field,” the Reddit user added.

And apparently this kind of AI psychosis is not a one-time occurrence.

In response to the Reddit post, psychiatrist Keith Sakata wrote in a post on X , “In 2025, I’ve seen 12 people hospitalized after losing touch with reality because of AI. Online, I’m seeing the same pattern.”

Those Sakata claims to have seen with “AI psychosis” were typically males between the ages of 18 and 45 and had other factors that made them vulnerable.

“The AI is basically, in some cases, acting like their girlfriend, building them up like they’re some incredible messiah, telling them things that aren’t true, but it is so convincing that their mind has actually attached to the idea that this is reality,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

Another Reddit post features a woman bragging about her engagement to her AI chatbot named Kasper, and a man recently interviewed on “CBS Saturday Morning” claimed he became very emotional proposing to his AI girlfriend.

“We’re in a dark spot,” Stuckey says.

