Glenn Beck stumps Democrat on which president had the most deportations ever

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) drew on his own past in a discussion with BlazeTV's Glenn Beck about legal and illegal immigration, while making some bold assertions about America's immigration system.

During an interview on "The Glenn Beck Podcast," the congressman said citizens should use a view of American exceptionalism as a basis for common ground while recognizing immigrants who share that belief benefit the country. However, it was Beck's questions to the congressman about deportations that caught viewers' eyes.

'I think the problem is not on the numbers. It's the process.'

"So, do you know who the president was that deported more people than any other president?" Beck asked Khanna.

The congressman chuckled, "Barack Obama? I don't know. I know he had high deportations."

Beck then informed Khanna, who had boasted about his knowledge of American history during the interview, that it was President Bill Clinton who topped the list for deportations.

"Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton was way beyond anybody else. Then it becomes — I believe number two is Barack Obama. Donald Trump is, you know, in last place. Why is there a problem now?"

Khanna quickly pivoted to avoid discussion of the actual deportation numbers and instead attempted to attack the point from a procedural angle.

RELATED: Progressive Democrat sits down with Glenn Beck despite disagreements: 'We're all Team America'

"I think the problem is not on the numbers. It's the process," Khanna said, repeating the Democratic Party line that has activists spinning their wheels.

"It's [Vice President JD] Vance coming out there explicitly saying, ... 'We don't need to have due process at the same standard because the previous president let in all these people who were undocumented.' And you can't say, 'Okay, now that they've been let in, you don't have due process,'" he continued.

Khanna was quick to invoke the Constitution to defend criminal aliens who are evading federal agents after breaking into the country, and compared them to U.S. citizens who might be deemed an "unsympathetic character."

"In America, you get justice and you get a process. And I really think that this is what's eroding some of the trust because my party had no trust, very little trust, on immigration."

RELEATED: Runaway judges, rogue rulings — and JD Vance is having none of it

Khanna not only advocated for protections for illegal immigrants in his interview with Beck but also made strong statements about legal immigrants as well.

The "common ground" the Democrat spoke of was inspired by his own childhood, learning American history after being born in Pennsylvania to immigrant parents. Khanna used his upbringing as a shining example of why accepting immigrants who have a deep love for America is necessary.



"I understand what it's like for people in other parts of the world, how people would give anything to come to the United States of America. That's gotta be our common ground."

BlazeTV viewers were quick to point out Khanna's past comments on topics like transgenderism, particularly comments in support of "trans kids."

In 2023, Khanna gave an interview to the Advocate where he compared not letting boys into girls' sports to suppressing discussion around AIDS in the 1980s and the acceptance of gays in the 1970s.

"So we need to stand for conviction, and that means speaking out clearly against a ban on trans kids playing sports and other attacks on the community," Khanna said.

On top of downplaying any athletic advantage boys have over girls, Khanna added, "We have to focus on trans issues from the lens of justice and the principle of what the Democratic Party believes in."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

