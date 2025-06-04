'All 2SLGBTQIA+ crew': Airline mocked mercilessly after dropping insane promo video to celebrate all-rainbow flight crew

Aviation's marriage to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives has been coupled with equal parts mockery and life-threatening incidents, seemingly coming to a head in 2025.

Tone-deaf diversity programs may have finally reached their pinnacle, though, with a new video from Canada's biggest airline titled "Air Canada: With pride in every role."

'We would like to point out this watershed moment in Canadian history.'

On June 2, Air Canada achieved peak wokeness by celebrating gay pride and telling customers it had deployed an entire flight crew based on sexuality; but not every employee could put together the latest acronym the company chose to use for its promotional video.

"We are doing the first ever — now let me get that one straight because a few letters have been added to this one — 2SLGBTQIA+ flight ever in Canada," a pilot said from his cockpit.

The video panned through different crew members wearing transgender pride flags and making announcements about their understanding of the importance of the flight.

"To celebrate inclusion and diversity, we are proud to announce that today's flight features our very first all 2SLGBTQIA+ crew," one employee said in an announcement.

"We would like to point out this watershed moment in Canadian history," another employee said in French.

RELATED: Boeing escapes prosecution for deadly 737 MAX crashes

Air Canada's social media posts were met with so much disagreement that it disabled comments on X but not before a flurry of backlash came in.

"Please explain how sexual preference affects plane flights, I would like to know why an airline is obsessed with something that has nothing to do with flying planes," one viewer wrote.

Another upset X user said, "This is absolutely ridiculous — all we need and care about is competent employees, regardless of what they're doing in their bedrooms. Get a grip."

This is absolutely ridiculous - all we need and care about is competent employees, regardless of what they're doing in their bedrooms.



Get a grip.

— Michael (@justwannasayth2) June 2, 2025

Air Canada could not escape ridicule on its YouTube channel either, where comments remained.

"Do your job, and prioritize that. People don't care who you want to have sex with," the top comment read.

"If you're trying to distract people from your s**t service, you just made it worse," another YouTube user declared.

That last commenter likely has a point; Air Canada was ranked the ninth-worst airline in North America by Cirium in 2024, the worst in Canada.

Compare the Market ranked the airline the 10th worst in the entire world in 2023. Reaching back a few years, Air Canada was also considered the worst airline in North America in terms of satisfaction in 2017 by Kelowna Now.

RELATED: Delta passengers hold up collapsing ceiling mid-flight for more than 30 minutes

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 30: Air Canada participates in the 43rd annual Toronto Pride Parade on June 30, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

"This is a corporate-backed attempt to normalize these disordered lifestyles," Fandom Pulse editor John F. Trent told Blaze News.

Trent explained that while in recent years, programs like Air Canada's could be considered virtue-signaling, at this point it should be considered a blatant ideological push.

"It has become abundantly clear they want these behaviors normalized, and they want more and more people living as depraved as possible. This is evil and must be opposed."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!