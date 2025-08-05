Texas state rep. forces CNN to show examples of Dems gerrymandering: 'I'm incredibly flattered'

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian) defended his state's efforts to redraw its congressional map during an interview with CNN on Monday and managed to get the network to show how Democrats in other states have egregious examples of gerrymandering.

Harrison was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins why Texas is redistricting now instead of waiting for the new census but conceded, "You mentioned what happened in Illinois, and that‘s a fair point to make there. But if that‘s how it happens, are you fine with other states, Democrat-run states, changing this in the middle of the decade as well?"

'What we‘re talking about in the state of Texas is something that is constitutional.'

"Well, it‘s their prerogative to do it. But I mean, I do have to point out that I don‘t know of any, just about any major media, CNN included, that dragged [Illinois Governor JB] Pritzker on TV and asked him to justify the gerrymandering in his state or California," Harrison replied.

"Where I‘m looking at right now, Republicans have 40% of the vote in California, but they only give 17% of their seats to Republicans. Same thing in New York. I mean, these are more gerrymandered than anything we're contemplating down here in the state of Texas. And quite frankly, what we‘re talking about doing is legal. It‘s constitutional. It‘s permissible. We should do it," he continued.

Collins then had producers show a compilation of articles and interviews back in 2021 when efforts to have congressional districts skewed in favor of Democrats were taking place. One example of CNN's reporting included when Illinois Democrats redrew former Rep. Adam Kinzinger's (R) district to where he would no longer win. Another featured host Anderson Cooper asking former Attorney General Eric Holder about gerrymandering in "Illinois, Oregon, [and] Maryland."

Texas Democrats have fled their state to stay in Illinois and deny a quorum to move ahead with the new congressional map.

RELATED: Abbott orders arrests of 'derelict' Democrats after they flout his deadline

Abbott orders arrests of 'derelict' Democrats after they flout his deadline Texas House Democrats abandoning their posts on Sunday. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Well, Caitlin, I know I got to tell you, I'm incredibly flattered. The amount of times CNN must have spent fact-checking what I said earlier today to come up with those clips. But if those are the best clips you can find, then my point stands and I was proven correct because at no point was [Holder] asked to justify those maps," Harrison said.

"But here's the point. It wasn't that I was saying good, bad, right or wrong, whether they could or should or shouldn‘t. The point is, what we‘re talking about in the state of Texas is something that is constitutional. It‘s legal. The Supreme Court has said we can do things like this," he continued.

In a statement to Blaze News, Harrison added: "While many Republicans hide from the liberal media, I relish any opportunity to expose their one-sided, dishonest hypocrisy."

A motion to issue arrest warrants for the Texas Democrats who left the state passed the Texas House on Monday. The state House is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday afternoon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!