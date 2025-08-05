House Republicans subpoena Clintons, ex-DOJ officials in Epstein probe

The House Oversight Committee issued a flurry of high-profile subpoenas while Republicans continue to push for transparency surrounding the Epstein files.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that the committee subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, and four other former top Department of Justice officials. The depositions are currently scheduled to take place starting late August through October.

'I would say that these files were made up.'

The committee also subpoenaed Jeffrey Epstein's partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell, who co-conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

This series of subpoenas comes after weeks of the prolonged Epstein saga that was sparked by a memo leaked from the DOJ. The memo insisted that Epstein's death was a suicide and that there was no client list, prompting outrage from Republicans and Democrats alike.

In the weeks following the disastrous memo, lawmakers scrambled to save face.

The Trump administration dug their heels in despite the severe backlash from the leaked memo. President Donald Trump repeatedly reaffirmed his support for Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI leadership while insisting that the Epstein files were a "made up" Democrat hoax.

"I would say that these files were made up by Comey," Trump said. "They were made up by Obama. They were made up by Biden."

Comer is nonetheless moving forward with the subpoenas, saying it is "imperative" for Congress to investigate the Epstein scandal and others who may have been involved or implicated in it.

"While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," Comer wrote in a letter to Bondi.

