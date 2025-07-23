House Republicans officially subpoena Epstein's partner in crime

While Democrats continue to feign outrage over President Donald Trump's handling of the Epstein files, House Republicans are taking action.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) officially subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell, who co-conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 and is working alongside the Department of Justice to facilitate the deposition at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11.

'Transparency is the way that we disinfect.'

Although the Trump administration has tried to turn the page on the Epstein saga, House Republicans have been vocal in their pursuit for transparency.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told Blaze News that he would "absolutely" want to see Maxwell testify before Congress.

"Heck yeah," Burchett told Blaze News. "Get her up there. Let's talk."

RELATED: Radical transparency needed to expose, destroy weaponization of intel community, Gabbard says

"Get her up there. Let's talk." - @RepTimBurchett says he's in favor of bringing Ghislaine Maxwell in front of Congress to testify



BLAZE NEWS: THE MANDATEhttps://t.co/XmGOiEUrPH pic.twitter.com/eFH9osylif

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 23, 2025

"Transparency is the way that we disinfect Washington, D.C.," Republican Rep. Mike Haridopolos of Florida told Blaze News.

Other members, like Republican Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina, cautioned that Maxwell's testimony might be unreliable while she continues to appeal her case.

"I don't know what kind of witness she's going to be and how reliable even what she's going to tell you is," Harris told Blaze News. "If it's going to involve cutting a deal or something like that, I don't know. ... But no question, the information she would have and the insights that she would have would be very valuable and interesting for the American people to hear."

RELATED: Charlie Kirk outlines '10 immediate credible action items' Pam Bondi can take on Epstein case

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As Maxwell's legal team continues to appeal her case, the DOJ has also been speaking with her legal counsel to meet with Epstein's convicted co-conspirator.

"This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement Tuesday.

"President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence," Blanche added. "If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say. Therefore, at the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department."

"I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days. Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!