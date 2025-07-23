Radical transparency needed to expose, destroy weaponization of intel community, Gabbard says

Two successive releases of explosive documents exposing the truth about the Russia collusion hoax mark a radical new trend aimed at ending the weaponization of the U.S. intelligence community, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday.

After releasing the second tranche of documents exposing the Barack Hussein Obama administration’s apparent attempted coup against then newly elected President Donald J. Trump, Gabbard warned that there is much more evidence to come.

‘The Obama administration overstated Russia’s capabilities and intent.’

In a statement to Blaze News, Gabbard said she is “executing a mandate for transparency and accountability that is necessary to win back the trust of the public and restore faith in our intelligence community. The only way to end weaponization is to expose it.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence provided Blaze News with the following analysis of “myths vs. facts” of the Russia collusion hoax.

MYTH: The Russian collusion hoax never included claims that Russia hacked the election.

FACT: Russia’s alleged “hack” of the 2016 election was a main driving factor in the Russian collusion hoax. On December 9, mere hours after the now infamous secret White House meeting, media headlines read, “Russian Hackers Acted to Aid Trump in Election, U.S. Says.”

From that day forward, Americans were subjected to a coordinated media campaign, carried out by Democrats and Obama’s intelligence community, to push the lie that Russia hacked the 2016 election. As of 2018, 66% of Democrats still believed Russians had changed vote totals.

MYTH: DNI Gabbard’s release argues that Russia did not interfere AT ALL in the 2016 election.

FACT: DNI Gabbard’s release shows that the Obama administration knew these adversarial countries could not and did not carry out interference campaigns that would have overturned or compromised the vote count or threatened the overall functionality of our election.

President Barack Obama knew that Russia did not materially impact the 2016 presidential election but pushed that narrative to harm President Donald Trump, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Rather than tell the American people this, the Obama administration hid the truth and spread lies about Russia’s capabilities and intent to the fake news media. Clearly, the administration wanted Americans to believe the vote count was altered to justify its Russian collusion witch hunt.

MYTH: DNI Gabbard’s release conflates Russia’s inability to “hack” the 2016 election with Russia’s ability to conduct cyber activities that influence American public sentiment.

FACT: The Obama admin actually conflated (or some would call it flat-out lied) about this distinction to advance the Russian collusion hoax. Prior to the Secret WH meeting, the Obama administration was in agreement that the goal of any Russian cyber activity was to undermine public confidence in the vote outcome, not to change the vote count.

After the secret White House meeting, the Obama administration overstated Russia’s capabilities and intent and downplayed the country’s limits to the public in order to advance the narrative that Russia could have/may have/did hack the election.

MYTH: The Steele dossier was not used in the Obama administration’s January Intelligence Community Assessment of the November 2016 election.

FACT: ODNI's whistleblower documents, CIA's recently released tradecraft review, and the Senate intelligence report all contain evidence that the discredited Steele dossier was included in the ICA. Based on this fact alone, any argument that Obama’s January ICA was not heavily politicized collapses under the weight of its own delusion.

MYTH: DNI Gabbard is politicizing intelligence and turning on her own workforce.

FACT: This is a broken system that cannot be fixed without transparency into what we did wrong in our past and the execution of the radical change Americans voted for.

