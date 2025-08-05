Make America Fit Again: Presidential Fitness Test returns after 13 years

Alongside members of his administration and American sports legends like Harrison Butker and Bryson DeChambeau, President Donald Trump is returning the Presidential Fitness Test to the public school system — and replacing Obama’s FitnessGram.

While the Presidential Fitness Test was competition-based, in Obama’s FitnessGram, everyone was a winner.

“I’m pleased to announce that we’re officially restoring the Presidential Fitness Test and the Presidential Fitness Award. And it’s going to be a very big thing. From the late 1950s until 2013, graduate scholars all across our country competed against each other in the Presidential Fitness Test,” Trump said.

“And it was a big deal. This was a wonderful tradition, and we’re bringing it back,” he added.

The announcement comes shortly after the New York Times published a podcast transcript in the form of an op-ed titled, “Why the Right Is Obsessed with Thinness.”

“Well, what they want is a fat and lazy population, right? Because they’re the voters they want. They want to eventually just be taken care of,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“I love the fact that they have Butker in there, you know, which is a massive troll … like he’s really giving the middle finger up to the left, which is great,” he continues.

And it's not just the troll that Marsden loves, but competition-based learning over participation-trophy learning.

“Losing teaches you more than winning does, right? It teaches you to get back up, and that is really essential, I think, for Americans, especially, and ever since we’ve had this, like, participation trophy,” he explains. “What it’s done is create an entire generation of entitled people that don’t understand why they are not getting what they want, because they just got what they want with no merit.”

