'Misogynist' and 'moronic': Irish politicians ramp up attacks on Conor McGregor over presidential run

Members of Irish parliament threw insults and derogatory remarks at UFC legend Conor McGregor when asked if they would support a nomination of the fighter for president.

McGregor has focused on mass immigration, public safety, and over-taxation in his bid to become the president of Ireland. Since his announcement that he would seek nomination, sentiments among his government have shifted from stating that he is not eligible to he should not be nominated.

An Irish presidential candidate must be at least 35 years old, be an Irish citizen, and be nominated by at least 20 members of Irish Parliament or by at least four county councils.

'I could not think of anyone more unfit.'

Exploring the possibility of a nomination for McGregor through parliamentarians, which includes senators and Teachtaí Dála, meaning members of the lower house of Irish parliament, Sky News procured responses from 134 of Ireland's 234 parliament members.

Of the 30 senators and 104 TDs that responded, none of them said they would support McGregor's nomination, nor did any say they would "maybe" support him.

The government officials went further than that, however, with several hurling insults and mockery at the 36-year-old.

"I genuinely would struggle to think of anyone worse to hold that position," Senator Garret Ahearn of center-right party Fine Gael stated.

Another Fine Gael TD, Maeve O'Connell, said the fighter's "divisive behaviour and rhetoric would be completely unsuitable for such a role."



"I could not think of anyone more unfit for public office," added TD Duncan Smith, from the socialist Labour Party.

Malcolm Byrne, a TD from the center-right Fianna Fail party, said there was "no evidence Mr. McGregor has the necessary skillset for the role."

His party mate, TD Cathal Crowe, said there "isn't a snowball's chance" McGregor would be elected.

Other anonymous remarks were provided; a senator called McGregor a "moronic vulgarian" while another unnamed TD referred to him as a "misogynist and a thug."

This leaves a remaining 100 members of parliament for McGregor to secure 20 nomination votes from or go the route of four county councils.

McGregor recently responded to criticisms from Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who said McGregor does not speak for the people of Ireland.



"I am an employer of almost 300 people in the country of Ireland, he is an employer of none," the Irishman stated. "Every available metric has shown the government of Ireland, currently, has failed the people of Ireland."

The Irish government also recently revealed it was reviewing potential charges against the fighter for social media posts he made in 2023.

Ireland's equivalent to the U.S. attorney general opened a file that accused McGregor of incitement to hatred over saying Ireland was at "war" the night before riots in Dublin that followed the stabbing of five people, including three children, by a 50-year-old Algerian.

