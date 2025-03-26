Irish government considering charging Conor McGregor for inciting hate with 2023 social media posts

Irish government entities are considering charging former UFC champion Conor McGregor with hate speech-related violations over social media posts from November 2023.

The Irish Independent said it confirmed that specialist officers within the Irish National Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry and sent a file to Ireland's director of public prosecutions. The DPP conducts criminal prosecutions on behalf of the state and is comparable to the U.S. attorney general.

The file outlined a case against McGregor in relation to statements he made online in 2023. The night before riots in Dublin, McGregor reportedly posted, "Ireland, we are at war," on X, then Twitter.

The Irish Independent characterized McGregor's remarks as being in response to Ukrainians being permitted to vote in local Irish elections.

However, CNN reported the riots followed a stabbing of five people in Dublin, including three children. The attacker was later revealed to be 50-year-old Algerian Riad Bouchaker.

'May our truth never be silenced!'

McGregor has pressed hard against the Irish government over its immigration policies amid a bid to become president of Ireland.

The fighter even gave his current government a 12-day limit to create a plan surrounding "mass deportations" of criminals and illegal immigrants. If the government failed to adhere to the timeline, which concludes at the end of March, McGregor said he would be sending over his plan written on White House stationery.

McGregor later responded to the news report and said he would stand his ground.

"May our truth never be silenced! The fact is, if there is 7 years of zero resistance inside [the president's office] towards government, Ireland is done for. Magnify where we are right now today, x7000!" the 36-year-old wrote. "I would prefer to sail my yachts than have to approach the soulless, colourless gombeens of [Parliament] everyday, but if I do not, I am well aware Ireland’s faith [sic]. AND I WILL NEVER LET THAT HAPPEN!! Vote McGregor! The future of our country depends on it!"

McGregor does meet the prerequisites to become Irish president if properly nominated, despite an online sentiment that he is ineligible. An Irish presidential candidate must be at least 35 years old, be an Irish citizen, and be nominated by at least 20 members of Irish Parliament or at least four county councils.

The public then votes on the presidential candidates.

Presidential powers, which are largely ceremonial unless aggressively applied, include appointing the prime minister, members of government, and judges. The Irish president can also dissolve or summon the Parliament.

