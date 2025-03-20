Conor McGregor gives Irish government 12 days to create 'mass deportation' plan or face action from the White House

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor gave a stern warning to critics who shot down his claims about Ireland's immigration and human trafficking problems.

McGregor made an appearance at the White House on St. Patrick's Day, where he made public comments about an "illegal immigration racket" that has caused Irish towns to be "overrun."

Since his visit, McGregor has shared news clippings about Irish police rejecting his claims and at least one politician reportedly calling his comments "outrageous" and not reflective of Ireland's positive outlook on "diversity."

According to Yahoo, Simon Harris, the second-ranking member of the Irish government, said there was a feeling of "disgust" toward McGregor in Ireland and that the fighter represents "the very worst of toxic masculinity."

'You have Twelve days.'

On Wednesday, McGregor took to his X account to address his detractors, saying the "ad hominem style attacks" against him were classic deflection tactics of Ireland's "government elite."

"What is your response / plan of action to the issues I raised? Ireland wants to know," McGregor continued.

"Don't make me keep going," McGregor warned. "Do what you’re told by the people of Ireland and we will have no issue here. Do not and it's over for you. I will publicly send my orders for you to implement and mark my words it will be made to be done."

The 36-year-old then gave his government an ultimatum: Develop a plan to clean up illegal immigration, human trafficking, and welfare, or face word directly from the office of the president of the United States.

"You have Twelve days to present a clear plan of action, on 1. Dismantling Irelands human trafficking racket. 2. Mass deportation of dangerous, criminal, and radicalised imports, as well as all who entered illegally, as well as all who are a strain on our welfare system who have made no effort to secure employment or assimilate with Irish culture."

McGregor then called for "stringent border protection adjustments," before telling the Irish elites to "save yourselves" by saving the Irish population.

"Save Ireland, or my direct plan of action that Ireland and America wishes to see implemented will come in on White House paper attached with my signature," he added.

In 2024, McGregor flirted with running for office in Ireland, but has not mentioned it as seriously recently. Instead, he has focused on what he sees as the will of the working-class Irish.

Last September, McGregor called himself "the only logical choice" for president of Ireland and echoed his ongoing sentiments about "greedy and corrupted" politicians in his home country.



