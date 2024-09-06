'I am the only logical choice': Conor McGregor signals he will run for president of Ireland in 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor stated he would give the people of Ireland the answers they seek if elected president.

In posts to his X account, McGregor said that if he were president of Ireland, he would be reining in the poor management by the country's government.

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it," McGregor began.

'The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek.'

The Dáil Éireann is the Irish parliament.

McGregor then referred to parliamentarians as "thieves" of the working class who are disrupting the family unit and destroying small businesses.

"These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely," he continued. "The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice."

The Irishman then cryptically wrote, "2025 is upcoming."

The presidency of Ireland is largely a ceremonial position and is not the chief executive office of the state, unlike other countries. That position is the taoiseach, or prime minister.

However, according to Ireland's website, the ceremonial roles could be incredibly consequential depending on who holds the position. The presidential powers include appointing the prime minister, members of government, and judges. As well, the president can dissolve or summon the parliament, as McGregor claimed.

The president also acts as supreme commander of the Defence Forces.

The position is elected by the people and holds a term of seven years, with a maximum of two terms. The current president is Michael D. Higgins, who has been in office since November 2011. His second term will end in 2025.

McGregor also referred to a run for president when responding to an X post about a bicycle lockup that allegedly cost €335,000 in public funds, or about $372,000 USD.

"I've seen nicer bus stops! 1. Who charged this extortionate price. 2. Which wally in position approved it?" McGregor furiously asked.

"With me as president this type of carry on that we've seen countless times, some more serious than others, would be tore apart on the spot! A greedy and corrupted bunch of chancers is all!"



The fighter has not been shy about giving political opinions in the last few years, sharing images about mass immigration and stating that those entering the country need to be of proper skill and character.

The 36-year-old has been teasing a UFC comeback for months, with a fight scheduled in the summer of 2024 against Michael Chandler delayed due to injury. A new fight date has not been set.





