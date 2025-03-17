Conor McGregor blasts illegal immigration to Ireland during St. Patrick's Day visit at White House

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor spoke out against illegal immigration to Ireland before a visit with President Donald Trump at the White House on St. Patrick's Day.

The 36-year-old mixed martial arts fighter spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stood next to him.

'The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country.'

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability," said McGregor.

"Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop."

He went on to say that he wanted to inform 40 million Irish-Americans about the existential threat of illegal immigration to their homeland.

McGregor has suggested that he might run for president of Ireland in 2025, though the position is largely ceremonial.

His comments and visit were condemned by the political leaders of Ireland, including Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland," wrote Martin on social media.

"I’m here in New York City where I’ve seen so much that is great about Irish-America.ConorMcGregor is not in the US representing Ireland, he doesn’t speak for Ireland, or its people," responded Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Others criticized the choice because McGregor had been accused of rape and lost a civil court case against his accuser. He was ordered to pay her £200,000, the equivalent of about $260,000. He denied the allegations and said the interaction was consensual.

McGregor had previously excoriated Trump for saying that his favorite UFC fighter was Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian fighter who had been one of McGregor's most fierce competitors.

"We couldn't think of a better guest to have with us on St. Patrick's Day," said Leavitt.

