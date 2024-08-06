'Campaign ending decision': Conor McGregor blasts Donald Trump for saying Khabib is his favorite fighter

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor lashed out at former President Donald Trump over who the politician chose to call one of his favorite UFC fighters.

Trump appeared on a livestream with 23-year-old content creator Adin Ross, which spawned several viral clips including from a Tesla Cybertruck and the former president's iconic dance moves.

During a sit-down portion of the unorthodox interview, Ross asked the former president about his passion for mixed martial arts.

"I know you're a UFC fan; who are your favorite fighters?" Ross said.

"I think Khabib [Nurmagomedov] ... you know who Khabib is?" Trump replied. "Khabib was 29-0 ... but I don't think he ever lost a round. I think he was great."

Trump quickly recalled a story about meeting the now-retired fighter at UFC 302 in June 2024, where Nurmagomedov asked him about the Israel-Palestine war. Trump then revealed that the undefeated fighter also talked to him about the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I met Khabib, and [he said], 'You're the man who can stop the war,' the war with Ukraine and Russia."



"Because he knows there is people on both sides, with so many people dying on both sides," Trump continued. "We weren't talking about fighting, we were talking about a different kind of fighting, a much worse kind of fighting. He was very concerned about that whole thing."



While the unique interview was seen as a victory for Gen Z Trump supporters and provided a lot of entertainment, McGregor was extremely displeased with the 45th president's choice of fighters.

In a series of now-deleted posts on X, McGregor lambasted Trump for highlighting Nurmagomedov over American fighters.

"Campaign ending decision. A smelly fat mountain monkey from inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal," McGregor wrote.



The Irishman also asserted that Trump is not actually a billionaire before scolding him over not being "USA ONLY."

"I was actually wrong. Couple hundred million he is worth. Not multi B. I would have thought USA ONLY would be the mentality here and what I would want to see out of my president, personally," McGregor said, according to BJPenn.com.

"Over all the American fighters that have backed him. It's a shocking decision. He was caught on the spot. That won't go unnoticed on the roster. This presidential race is very tight right now. More so now.”

McGregor then threw more insults at the retired Nurmagomedov with a since-deleted photo of him and his training partners in a hot tub.

"Trumps favorite fighter. here he is in a tiny tub with his fellow inbred pals in Dagestan. Can you spot him? Where's Khabib? Find Khabib," McGregor continued.

"To pick a retired inbred fighter from Dagestan Russia who has 3 main events only to his name is astounding."

The two fighters had an extremely volatile rivalry leading up to their fight at UFC 229 in 2018.

Not only did the McGregor and Nurmagomedov continuously exchange harsh words in press conferences, McGregor shocked fans when he threw a dolly into the window of a UFC bus that had Nurmagomedov and other fighters sitting on it.

Nurmagomedov went on to win the fight by a neck crank submission in the fourth round.

