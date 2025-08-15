Socialist Mamdani promises to 'Trump-proof' New York City, expel ICE

As evidenced by President Donald Trump calling Rep. Jasmine Crockett "the future of the Democrat Party" on Friday morning, Democrats have been at a loss for direction since Trump's inauguration. However, New York's self-proclaimed socialist mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, has recently been making waves in the largest city in America.

Mamdani launched what he called the "Five Boroughs Against Trump" rally tour on Monday, speaking at locations in each borough throughout the week. He finished the tour of the boroughs on his home turf in Queens on Friday.

'As we gather on an island, where nearly 1 in 4 were born outside of this country, an island where 30% of its residents speak a language other than English, it's an island that we know is not immune from this horrific crackdown.'

From messages of "hope" and affordable living to attempts to connect Andrew Cuomo with Trump, one issue stood out among all others: immigration. Born and raised in Uganda until age 7, when his family moved to America, Mamdani made clear that he would do everything in his power to protect New York City's "sanctuary city" status and resist Trump's immigration policies.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Friday morning in Queens, Mamdani took a final jab at the Trump administration in a message of defiance: "Today marks the fifth and final day in our Five Boroughs tour of this city, and standing up against the Trump administration's vision and the way in which it mandates an attack on the very fabric of the city that we call home," Mamdani told the crowd at the 32BJ Service Employees International Union in Richmond Hill.

In Staten Island on Wednesday, Mamdani took aim at Trump's enforcement of immigration law: "As we gather on an island, where nearly 1 in 4 were born outside of this country, an island where 30% of its residents speak a language other than English, it's an island that we know is not immune from this horrific crackdown."

Mamdani's platform website lays out a plan for "Trump-proofing NYC": "He'll ensure our immigrant New Yorkers are protected by strengthening our sanctuary city apparatus: getting ICE out of all City facilities and ending any cooperation, increasing legal support, and protecting all personal data."

"Comrade Mamdani is the American people's worst nightmare," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News earlier this week. "The American people have repeatedly rejected the communist agenda, and the more Mamdani shares his radical policies, the more the American people will recoil."

Mamdani's campaign and the White House did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

