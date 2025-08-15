How the Hunter vs. Melania feud reveals Biden family character

Hunter Biden is making headlines again — and this time it’s not for slurs, scandals, or his messy personal life, but for taking direct aim at first lady Melania Trump.

In a new appearance on “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan,” the president’s son alleged that Donald and Melania Trump were “very close” with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Of anyone in power right now, or anyone that held power to the degree that Donald Trump is holding power now, his connections to Jeffrey Epstein are beyond a doubt that he and Epstein were very close friends for a very long period of time. … According to his biographer, Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania. That’s how ... the first lady and the president met,” Hunter claimed in the video.

But Melania isn’t letting it slide. Her legal team is demanding the interview's removal and that Hunter retract the statements and issue a public apology — or fork over $1 billion in damages and face a lawsuit.





“That’s a lot of money,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales remarked on "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered." “Listen, last I checked, in Hunter Biden’s baby-mama drama, he was asked to pay child support in Arkansas to the stripper who has his kid that he doesn't actually acknowledge, and he said 'I can't pay; I'm broke.' ... Now he could afford to to go to South Africa for many months ... and he wasn't broke for that. ... Broke for his own daughter. I'm just not sure that $1 billion is something Hunter Biden can afford right now."

According to Gonzales, “the Burisma gravy train has run out.”

In a follow-up interview, Callaghan offered Hunter the chance to apologize to Melania directly: "I've got a billion-dollar document in my hands. ... So now we're here, maybe to give you the platform to apologize to the first lady for your statements that you made about her possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein."

“F**k that. That’s not going to happen,” Hunter responded.

Gonzales muses, “A good person would say, ‘Of course I apologize for that, I didn’t mean any ill intent; I guess I had wrong information; I'm sorry.' ... But that's not what Hunter Biden does."



