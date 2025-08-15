Bitter rival Hillary Clinton admits Trump would deserve glory if he ends Russia-Ukraine war

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) admitted that rival President Donald Trump would deserve high praise and acknowledgement if he succeeds in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

During a "Raging Moderates" podcast interview released on Friday, Clinton told host Jessica Tarlov that she would consider nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize herself if he ends the war without requiring Ukraine to give up territory.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday around 3:00 p.m. Eastern at Alaska's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

He has referred to the upcoming summit as a "feel-out meeting" to determine whether Putin is willing to reach a ceasefire agreement and initiate peace talks. Trump seemed optimistic about the discussion with Putin, estimating that it has a 25% chance of failure.

Clinton told Tarlov, "Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize."

She added, "Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States."

Clinton stated that she believes Trump "would very much like to receive a Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump has already indicated that an end to the war will likely require some "land swapping" that would be "good" and "bad" for both countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the idea, insisting that Ukraine "will not give land to the occupier."

David J. Harris Jr., a conservative political commentator, reacted to Clinton's nomination statement.

"Did not have this on my 2025 bingo card!" he stated in a post on social media.

Paul Szypula, another commentator, wrote, "Of course, she sets conditions that'll never happen like Ukraine not having to give up territory. Hillary is not serious."