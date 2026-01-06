Republican congressman injured in 'pretty bad' car accident

Republican Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana and his wife, Danise Baird, have been hospitalized following a car crash.

The couple's vehicle "was struck in an accident," according to a statement from Baird's office, and Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly indicated that Baird may have suffered a spinal injury.

'They’re going to be okay, but they had a pretty bad accident.'

Nevertheless, Baird, 80, "is expected to make a full recovery," his office said.

"He is extraordinarily grateful for everyone’s prayers during this time."

Fox News reported that Baird is "responsive and in stable condition." Details of when and where the crash took place remain unclear.

President Donald Trump expressed wishes for the Bairds' speedy recovery during an address to a House GOP legislative retreat at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

"I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident," Trump said. "They’re going to be okay, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly."

Reports about the car accident involving the Bairds came shortly after news broke that Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) died suddenly earlier this week after reportedly suffering an aneurysm and later a heart attack during surgery. He was 65.

LaMalfa's death and the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) now leave Republicans with a slim 218-213 majority in the House.

