'Ding-dong ditch' prank ends with homeowner firing multiple rounds at car — and juvenile passenger getting shot, cops say

Yet another "ding-dong ditch" prank has gone wrong — this time over the weekend in North Carolina.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Taylorsville Highway when they heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby neighborhood around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Within two minutes, deputies were in the area of Absher Farm Loop to locate the origin of the gunfire, officials said.

While responding, Iredell County Emergency Communications received a 911 call reporting a person with a gunshot wound on Castle Pines Drive, located within the same neighborhood, officials said.

Arriving deputies located an unoccupied vehicle stopped in the road with its passenger doors open, broken glass on the ground, and apparent bullet holes in the vehicle, officials said.

Deputies found a group of juveniles in a nearby field, one of whom was on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.

Iredell County EMS responded to the scene and took the wounded juvenile to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for emergency medical treatment, officials said.

Deputies learned the juveniles were traveling through the neighborhood when an unknown person fired a gun at their vehicle, officials said, adding that one round entered the vehicle and struck the victim in the leg.

During the investigation, an individual approached deputies and identified himself as the shooter, officials said.

Image source: Iredell County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office

Craig Steven Mason told investigators loud noises coming from a neighboring residence awakened him, after which he retrieved a handgun, went outside to investigate, saw a vehicle driving through the neighborhood with no headlights on, and fired multiple rounds toward the vehicle as it passed. Officials said the vehicle was struck four times, with one round striking the juvenile passenger.

Detectives also determined the juveniles were in the neighborhood engaging in a prank commonly referred to as “ding-dong ditch,” involving ringing doorbells and knocking on doors before running away, officials said.

Detectives determined the juvenile victims had not approached Mason’s residence, only nearby homes, officials added.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mason on the following charges, officials said: felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Mason was arrested Monday and issued no bond, officials said, adding that bond will be determined upon his appearance before a District Court Judge.

The wounded juvenile remained hospitalized as of Monday and was receiving medical treatment, officials said, adding that as the investigation continues, additional charges may be forthcoming.

Legal experts told the Charlotte Observer that ding-dong ditch participants also can face charges ranging from criminal trespass to disorderly conduct.



The Facebook post from the sheriff's office has attracted hundreds of comments, and many are critical of the homeowner:

"A gun comes with responsibility," one commenter stated. "Can’t have one without the other."

"Maybe the kids were in the wrong, but at least they weren’t doing drugs or drinking. Just having some fun," another user wrote. "Apparently this gentleman did not bother to study gun regulations and rules. Unfortunately for him he is in serious trouble. If you plan to own a firearm please understand the rules and regulations pertaining to self defense. These guys could have been leaving a friends house and just had not cut their lights on and had nothing to do with knocking on the door. Be smart and safe out there."

"I hate ding-dong-ditch, but that man had no business firing at the car like that," another commenter declared. "Totally irresponsible."

"Yeah, this was not an act of defense," another user said. "This was an act from annoyance."

Others directed their criticisms elsewhere:

"Parents, explain to your kids that the days of jerking people around with their pranks are over," another commenter said. "People are armed and might not be clear on what the rules of engagement are. Take the time to explain the dangers when you might not know who’s going to respond and how they might respond. Simple fix."

"I guess they ding donged and found the F out," another user wrote.

"I think the teenagers got exactly what they deserved," another commenter stated. "Maybe next time they'll think before doing something stupid."

"So what are these kids going to be charged with??" another user asked.

