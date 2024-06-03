'I'm gonna stop it': Trump assures UFC Hall of Famer that he will end Israel-Palestine war

Donald Trump told UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov at an event in New Jersey that he will end the war in Palestine.

The 45th president attended UFC 302 at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center and entered the arena to a raucous crowd at the start of the main card.

Trump was one of many celebrities attending the event, including the likes of comedians Joey Diaz, Theo Von, and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

As usual, Trump was a favorite post-fight stop for many UFC fighters. Middleweights Sean Strickland and Kevin Holland both went to the president right after their victory, which in Holland's case was mere moments after breaking his opponent's arm.

'We're gonna stop it. I'm gonna stop it.'

Following the main event where lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his title, Trump was pictured with Nurmagomedov, who is a trainer and friend of the champion.

A closer angle of the president and the UFC Hall of Fame member revealed that the two had a brief conversation about the war between Israel and Palestine.

"I know you're gonna stop all this Palestine war," Nurmagomedov said to Trump.

"We're gonna stop it. I'm gonna stop it," Trump was heard saying.

Cameras cut to the president several times during the event, with the crowd garnering a reaction from Trump while chanting, "F*** Joe Biden," at one point. The recently convicted politician raised his fist high in the air during the chant.

The last time Trump's appearance at a UFC event created this much news, although it typically creates some buzz, was when NFL star Travis Kelce was caught "liking" photos from UFC 299 posted by former ESPN host Sage Steele.

Kelce, who has become a media darling for his relationship with Taylor Swift and his promotion of Pfizer vaccines, apparently went too far according to many when he liked Steele's photos.

The broadcaster had pictures that showed her shaking hands with President Trump, as well as posing with several personalities that included entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, political commentator Candace Owens, influencer SteveWillDoIt, and podcaster/actor Vincent Oshana.

It took a month after the images were posted for anyone to notice that Kelce had liked the post, which caused an uproar among left-wing followers and fans of Taylor Swift.



There was even outrage over Kelce choosing to follow Steele's page.

