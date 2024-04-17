Liberals rage over Travis Kelce liking Sage Steele photos with Trump, Candace Owens, and more at UFC event

NFL player and reigning Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce may have exercised too much freedom on social media for the left-wing populace to handle.

Kelce, who has become a media darling for his relationship with Taylor Swift and his promotion of Pfizer vaccines, went too far according to many when he liked an Instagram photo.

The photo was posted by former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who has made appearances in conservative circles since leaving the network. Still, Steele landed on Bill Maher's network for her new podcast.

"What. A. Night. After years of covering [UFC] at ESPN, I FINALLY got to see it live & in person. Game changer. THANK YOU [Dana White] ... for EVERYTHING!" Steele wrote on Instagram.

"Great people, great event, great fights! (Check out the last video - it's the final minute of the main card fight .. so intense!!!) #ufc299 (cue the divisive, close-minded thoughts and unfollows in 3...2...1…" she added.

Steele's photos included her shaking hands with President Trump, as well as posing with several personalities that included entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, political commentator Candace Owens, influencer SteveWillDoIt, and podcaster/actor Vincent Oshana.

It took a month after the images were posted for online sleuths to realize that Kelce had liked the post, an apparent faux pas among left-leaning voters.

As reported by Trending Politics, Kelce liked the post and dared to follow Steele's page. This elicited many strong reactions from social media users.

"Why is travis kelce following a trump supporter + just generally conservative a**hole," an X user, who referred to herself as a "Barbie" asked.

"Travis Kelce can eat s**t for all I care. He’s a drunk, xenophobic, fat phobic, trump loving, a**hole," another user wrote.

The women at "The View" had varying opinions on the matter, as they appeared guilty of the same alleged crimes due to past micro transgressions.

"Travis Kelce sparked a lot of outrage online after he liked a social media post that featured multiple photos of you know who," Whoopi Goldberg said, of course referring to President Trump.

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin added that she "lives in fear" of liking social media posts that she doesn't want to be seen interacting with and has the habit of removing her interaction with posts.

Joy Behar said that while she dislikes President Trump, she has public pictures with his son Eric and wife, Lara, and deemed those social media posts to not mean "anything" because they were taken before the Trump presidency.

Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, declared that she believed Kelce had liked the post by mistake and that he had since removed his approval since facing backlash. She was immediately corrected by a producer in her ear that he had indeed not removed his like from the post.

