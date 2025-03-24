Conor McGregor says he will run for Irish president — promises end to mass immigration and tax slavery: 'I am the only one'

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has promised to end problems related to the mass intake of refugees if elected president of Ireland.

McGregor visited the White House on St. Patrick's Day and spoke briefly to media members about the "travesty" of the "illegal immigration racket" being perpetrated on the Irish public.

He then gave his current government a 12-day limit to create a plan surrounding "mass deportations" of criminals and illegal immigrants, as well as a way to end human trafficking in Ireland. If the government failed to adhere to the timeline, McGregor said he would be sending over his plan written on White House stationary.

'Ireland has a mass illegal migration problem.'

On Sunday, McGregor pushed the idea that he would run for Ireland's presidency in a series of posts on X that focused on immigration, refugees, and the overall quality of life for Irish citizens.

"Ireland has a mass illegal migration problem that is eradicating our communities and exacerbating our housing, homelessness, healthcare crisis, all while we are governed by those who usher it in at a rapid rate. In dead of the night at that!" McGregor wrote.

He added that the country does not have the proper infrastructure, services, or checks in place, and therefore must "stop and reverse" illegal immigration in order for the country to survive.

The 36-year-old then directed his attention to a "human trafficking racket" through refugee centers called International Protection Accommodation Services centers. IPAS is a segment of Ireland's Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth that deals with the accommodations of asylum seekers and refugees.

"An end to our hotels, our office blocks, our nursing homes, and now even our schools being transformed into IPAS centres must come into effect immediately!" McGregor exclaimed. "We have well over 300 IPAS centres now across Ireland with many more proposed for this year alone. The destruction of our country right before our eyes is being harboured by our own government!"

McGregor later revealed he would not vote in favor of the European Union's migration pact without a vote from the Irish people and then said Irish citizens have been slaving away while their taxes pay for "new to the parish visitors."

"[Refugees/asylum seekers] receive all benefits under the sun, and also, now exposed (it was silent) their foreign imported vehicles fixed and paid for anytime needed," McGregor claimed. "Full exemption from driving on foreign reg plates, having zero tax and insurance, and on top of that your car repaired at full cost to the state! That is what the people of Ireland should get now! Because the absolute audacity!!"

Is he eligible?

Many have argued whether or not McGregor is legally eligible to run for the president of Ireland. According to government websites, McGregor does meet the qualifications but would need to be nominated by a given number of sitting government officials.

An Irish presidential candidate must be at least 35 years old, an Irish citizen, and be nominated by at least 20 members of Irish parliament or at least four county councils.

McGregor would then need to be elected by a vote of the people.

The Irishman has floated the idea of running for president since 2024 and has the potential to wield significant powers that are typically seen as ceremonial.

The presidential powers include appointing the prime minister, members of government, and judges. As well, the president can dissolve or summon the parliament, as McGregor has claimed.

