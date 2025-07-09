Death of 9-year-old girl in Texas floods breaks hearts of Kansas City Chiefs ownership: 'I assure you God is near'

The Hunt family, the owners of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, confirmed that they have lost a young family member to the recent Kerr County, Texas, floods.

At least 104 people died as a result of the floods, recent reporting from ABC News showed, including 30 children in Kerr County.

One of the hardest areas hit also included a Christian girls' camp called Camp Mystic, where, as of Tuesday afternoon, five campers and one counselor were still deemed missing. The camp was wrecked by flooded waters from the Guadalupe River that also ravaged the nearby communities before dawn on Friday morning.

Lost in the fray of the disaster have been the personal stories, and the Hunt family's recent revelation is just as sad as any other.

'If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds.'

Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, confirmed the death of their 9-year-old cousin Janie Hunt in a social media post on Sunday.

According to Fox 4, Tavia Hunt explained that their cousin and several of her friends had their lives taken by the storm.

"Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of many lives — including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend's little girls."

Tavia Hunt's message was even more heartbreaking as she talked about her faith.

The sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 6, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in Central Texas. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds," Hunt wrote on Instagram. "And He is still worthy — even when your soul is struggling to believe it."

With her message, Hunt expressed the sentiment that even though bad things happen, trusting in God does not mean one has to be "over the pain" but rather handling it in a way that is near and dear to their heart.

She concluded, "For we do not grieve as those without hope."

A search and rescue volunteer holds a T-shirt and backpack with the words Camp Mystic on them in Comfort, Texas, on July 6, 2025. Photo by Danielle Villasana for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Hunt family also opened their wallets to flood victims seemingly just hours prior to losing one of their family members. According to Us Weekly, Tavia Hunt had announced a donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to emergency services for flood relief just an hour before the post about her deceased cousin.

Noting the "devastation and loss of life" caused by the floods, Tavia said the family was donating "$500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief, and long-term recovery efforts."

Clark Hunt has been the chairman of the Chiefs since 2005 and the co-owner since 2006. The team has won three Super Bowls during his reign.

