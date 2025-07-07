Texas Rep. Chip Roy DEBUNKS Camp Mystic Texas flood myths

Over the weekend, catastrophic flash floods struck Texas Hill Country, particularly in Kerr County, after torrential rains dumped 12 to 14 inches of rain in just hours, causing the Guadalupe River to swell 26 feet in 45 minutes. The floods have already killed over 80 people, many of whom were children, devastating communities and summer camps, especially Camp Mystic. Dozens of people are still missing, prompting extensive rescue efforts and a federal disaster declaration.

In the midst of this tragedy, however, a lot of false information is circulating.

To get the truth about these tragic floods and the circumstances around them, Glenn Beck invited Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Some people are saying that the local authorities should have known Texas is prone to flash floods and been more prepared.

“What you saw [over the weekend] was a level of water that went so fast and so furiously,” says Roy. “They were prepared for flash flooding, but they were prepared for what you would call normal or even bad flash flooding – not the level that occurred.”

As for Dana Bash’s comments during CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Trump administration’s staffing cuts at the National Weather Service contributed to inadequate warnings for the Texas floods, Roy says, "It’s all just so absurd.”

“I was with the families who have not been able to find their daughters or who are learning the bad news about their daughters ... I don't know where Dana Bash was, but she wasn't there,” he adds, noting that Bash’s comments are not only “false” but are also clearly aimed at the “politicization” of a tragedy. “You and I both believe that there's probably bureaucracy at NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] and in commerce that could be made better ... I know President Trump believes that,” but “to say they weren't doing their job and they didn't have the resources, there is a lie.”

“Our Texas Department of Emergency Management started moving resources there because their view of the tropical storm combined with what they were getting from the National Weather Service told them that yeah, this is starting to get a little bit interesting,” he says. “People were paying attention; people were preparing, but it was an extraordinary event.”

Further, Kerr County had formerly determined that it would not install flood sirens. Even though the NWS sent out flash flood warnings, these were sent during hours most were sleeping, and some messages didn’t make it due to the lack of cell service in certain areas.

“How is anybody going to get the information to people – even if they did know it – at 3:00 in the morning without sirens?” asks Glenn.

“That’s right,” says Roy. “That’s my starting position.”

To hear more of his analysis, watch the video above.

