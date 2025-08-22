Democrats crying wolf about a ‘threat to democracy’ backfires

Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) have long been attempting to scare voters into casting a ballot their way by regurgitating the line that President Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy.”

However, while, like many Democrats, Schumer has claimed that Trump has created a “constitutional crisis,” the left is the side asking to change the Constitution to get what it wants.

A recent article from the New York Times is titled “ Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the court ,” with the subtitle “Why the left can’t win without a new Constitution.”

“They want a new constitution,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales laughs on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “Now abolish the Senate and the electoral college. Pack the court because nothing else will work. But trust us, bro, we love democracy, except when we don’t.”

“We’ve got to get rid of democracy to save democracy,” she continues.

“They can’t win fairly. And when they can’t win fairly — which we do; we just did — they want to, like, ‘You know what? I’m taking my ball, and I’m going home. We’re going to rip up the Constitution, and we’re going to rewrite the rules in our favor, and then we’re just going to call it democracy,’” she mocks, “because words have no meaning when the left uses them.”

However, the left’s “anti-democracy democracy” strategy doesn’t seem to be working.

Another article from the New York Times is titled “ The Democratic Party Faces a Voter Registration Crisis ,” with the subtitle “The party is bleeding support beyond the ballot box, a new analysis shows.”

“Why would anyone not want to vote for these crazy lunatics?” Gonzales jokes. “I don’t know. But between 2020 to 2024, in the 30 states that keep track of voter registration, Democrats lost ground against Republicans.”

“Maybe they left their party, but I think their party left them. They can’t call themselves Democrats anymore because to call yourself a Democrat would mean that you stand with chopping off body parts of, you know, healthy children, healthy body parts,” she continues.

“Being a part of that party these days means that you then have to be like, ‘Yeah, it’s totally fine. In fact, I love it,’” she adds.

