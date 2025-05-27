In honor of George Floyd, WNBA player gets on microphone and lectures entire crowd about racism

After a moment of silence Friday to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's death, WNBA player Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx spoke into a microphone on the court prior to a game against the Connecticut Sun and told the crowd that Floyd's death represented travesties within the American criminal justice system.

"Thank you guys for taking a minute to honor the life of George Floyd. George was a father, a brother, and a son. And his life, like every life, held meaning," Collier told the roughly 8,000 fans in attendance.

'His death exposed the holes that are still in our justice and criminal institutions today.'

Although Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for "depriving" Floyd of his constitutional rights, Collier still stated that Floyd's death "exposed the holes that are still in our justice and criminal institutions today."

The 28-year-old then concluded that Floyd's death was further evidence of unfairness in society: "His five-year anniversary reminds us that we must continue the fight against criminal, racial, and social injustices. We cannot stay silent. Every life deserves respect and dignity." You can view Collier's speech in the video below:

RELATED: 'There's white privilege every single day': WNBA No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers says 'people' favor white men and women

Collier's vague platitudes triggered some caustic reactions from observers and commentators, especially given the fact that she would be hard-pressed to find evidence that Floyd's case was proof of bias against her cause.

Not only were four police officers convicted as a result of Floyd's death, but the events were followed by an entire summer of riots in Floyd's honor. At the same time, more than half of the media coverage that surrounded the case linked Floyd's death to racism or police brutality.

RELATED: Angel Reese and systemic pandering fuel 'black fatigue'

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock has warned of a growing "fatigue" among sports fans for causes like Floyd; the commentator was confused as to why Floyd was still being honored despite his extensive criminal history.

"Think of all the people who have died on May 25 in the Minneapolis area," Whitlock wrote on X. "The one worth honoring, in the minds of the Minnesota Lynx, is George Floyd. If you don't have fatigue, you should."

Fans agreed, with one writing that the inclusion of Collier's speech from the basketball court was a great way to "tank an already struggling organization" — presumably meaning the WNBA, as the Lynx are currently undefeated.

Way to tank an already struggling organization! 🤦♀️

— Freedom Lover (@Freedom061466) May 25, 2025

One X account for a leasing group cited Floyd's stints in jail and an autopsy that showed drugs in his system at the time of his death.

"I would like to take a moment of silence for the eight jail terms Floyd previously served and the fentanyl and methamphetamine an autopsy found in his system at the time of his death."

What does George Floyd, who died of an overdose, have to do with WNBA?

— Hey Girl (@IBfromTheSC) May 25, 2025

A female fan asked what Floyd had to do with the WNBA, while another X user noted it would be interesting to get a look at the TV ratings during the time Collier's social justice messaging was broadcasted.

"The disconnect from reality is wild," the account said.

I’d genuinely love to see the viewership numbers when she brought that up. Most people aren’t sitting around idolizing George Floyd, especially not in a half-empty stadium. The disconnect from reality is wild.

— NomadicAi (@nomadicai) May 25, 2025

While the WNBA has relied on star Caitlin Clark for increased ticket sales and viewership, attendance for 2025 versus 2024 has largely remained the same. Whether the mention of social justice issues has helped or hurt the league remains to be seen.

With Clark currently sidelined with an injury, the league may struggle to set its trajectory in the right direction for a second straight year.

(H/T: OutKick)

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

