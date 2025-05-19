Angel Reese and systemic pandering fuel 'black fatigue'

Angel Reese embodies the “fatigue” pervasive throughout American culture.

The WNBA starlet opened her second season of professional basketball burnishing the entitled, bitter, racist, and profitable brand she’s cultivated at the expense of Caitlin Clark.

Saturday afternoon, down double digits in what would become an embarrassing 35-point loss to the Indiana Fever, Reese played the victim and then unleashed her fear-inspiring, angry-black-woman routine. She tried to pick a fight with her alleged rival and the league’s meal ticket, Caitlin Clark.

Ignoring the consequence of black feminism and matriarchal rulership betrays God, undermines the blessing of American citizenship, and dodges the harmful ramifications of the deconstructed family.

Clark had delivered a “take” foul, striking Reese across her arms as the Chicago Sky forward attempted a layup. Reese flopped to the ground and then immediately sprung to her feet to confront Clark. Separated by a ref and Fever center Aliyah Boston, Reese pointed a finger and shouted profanities at Clark as the Fever guard walked away. The DEI-approved officiating crew huddled, looked at a replay, and somehow concluded that Clark’s common foul would be upgraded to a flagrant one. More confusingly, ESPN broadcasters Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo co-signed the upgrade. Following the game, Reese’s head coach, Tyler Marsh, added his stamp of approval, arguing that Reese’s overheated reaction was justified. A day later, the league office joined the psyop, issuing a statement that it would investigate Indiana Fever fans for hurling racist taunts at Reese.

Opening weekend of the WNBA perfectly encapsulated the “black fatigue” that all rational Americans have come to feel.

The whole thing started when Reese shoved an Indiana Fever player to secure a rebound. She then cosplayed as victim, overselling Clark’s foul. The people in charge of supervising the game (referees) failed. They let Reese get away with an obvious shove and then over-penalized Clark on a routine play. The media empowered to hold the participants and supervisors accountable (Ruocco and Lobo) failed, too. Two white liberals, Ruocco and Lobo, protected themselves from backlash by protecting Reese. The leader of the Sky (Marsh) protected himself, too. He backed his irrational and emotional player. The league office fell for Reese’s lame excuse/racial hoax and blamed Fever fans.

This is the power we’ve granted angry black women.

Angel Reese epitomizes that power — the abuse of it and its negative outcomes. We’ve erected a system that rationalizes and rewards the irresponsible and angry behavior of black women and exaggerates their contributions to success.

Systemic pandering is destroying America. It’s creating a fatigue that foments racial conflict.

As a black man, I’m not supposed to express my black woman fatigue. It paints me as a sellout and an ally to anti-black bigots. It’s seen as a betrayal to my mother, my grandmother, my sister, my aunts, the wives of my friends and loved ones, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Oprah Winfrey, and all the other so-called black queens.

Have I sold out? Or have I researched and weighed the consequence of systemic pandering? Have I recognized that the black matriarchy sold out black men 60 years ago when it partnered with white liberal feminists and rejected the nuclear family and the patriarchy?

Ignoring the consequence of black feminism and matriarchal rulership betrays God, undermines the blessing of American citizenship, and dodges the harmful ramifications of the deconstructed family.

I would rather take the risks of exposing the insanity of feminism and correcting the unwise behavior of black women than continue suffering the crippling pathologies resulting from said behavior.

The black woman’s embrace of masculinity, leadership, and loudness makes her position clear. She does not want a man, not a real one. She desires emasculated men, whoredom, and lesbianism. She rejects America’s patriarchal founding and does not value her American citizenship.

She’s entitled, bitter, and racist. At what cost?

The children she raises mostly alone are failing. They mirror her bitterness, entitlement, and bigotry. They’re easily triggered. Academic standards must be lowered to mask their lack of achievement. They’re uninterested in marriage. Highly sexualized dancing is their trademark behavior. Their most marketable skills are complaining about white people on social media, filling a DEI quota, or co-starring in black fatigue videos at airports, Carnival Cruises, school playgrounds, and Frisco, Texas, track meets.

Male basketball players finance the WNBA. The league directly benefits from the patriarchy. But Reese and its players hate the patriarchy.

From Richard Allen’s 1794 founding of the African Methodist Episcopal Church to Frederick Douglass to Booker T. Washington to Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, the black man has stood as this nation’s symbolic moral conscience.

The matriarchy and its offsprings rebranded “black culture” as the hub of sexual degeneracy, materialism, and bigotry.

You think I’m unfair? You think I’m generalizing about a demographic that seeks clout and power from rallying around Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Karmelo Anthony? A demographic that demonizes Clarence Thomas, Thomas Sowell, and Dr. Ben Carson?

More than 90% of black women vote for the Democratic Party in every election. Democratic Party outreach to black voters consists of promoting black victimhood, black entitlement, black bitterness, and justification of anti-white racism.

The three lesbian black women who founded Black Lives Matter normalized ancestor worship and necromancy (communicating with the dead) with the “say his name” chants. Ancestor worship and necromancy are strictly prohibited in the Bible.

“Why consult the dead on behalf of the living?” (Isaiah 8:19).

“There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering, anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer, or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead, for whoever does these things is an abomination of the Lord. And because of these abominations the Lord your God is driving them out before you” (Deuteronomy 18:10-12).

Black Lives Matter established the custom of the annual celebrations and remembrances of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, etc. This post on X from popular Democratic Party operative Nina Turner is commonplace. It encourages black people to “never forget” victims of a race tragedy.

The practice is not healthy, wise, or biblical. It’s begging people to ingest bitterness and use that as a primary motivation. It’s a mistake that promotes racism. We shouldn’t be surprised to see Angel Reese make that mistake. She’s been programmed by the matriarchy.

Reese perfectly symbolizes the mindset of the typical American black woman. She rejects gratitude and emotes bitterness and entitlement.

In a league that loses millions of dollars every season, Reese believes she’s underpaid. In a league benefitting significantly from Caitlin Clark, Reese hates the one player who might lead the league to profitability. Reese hates the player who has made her rich and famous. Reese is probably the 30th best player in the WNBA. Because of her one-sided feud with Clark, she’s arguably the second-most recognized player in the league and earning millions of dollars off the court.

Male basketball players finance the WNBA. The league directly benefits from the patriarchy. But Reese and its players hate the patriarchy.

Gratitude is at the foundation of a biblical worldview. Under the leadership of the black matriarchy, gratitude has all but disappeared from black culture and has been replaced by entitlement and exaggerated self-importance.

Black women (and men) argue that “we built this country.” It’s an illogical claim from a demographic that has been 9% to 20% of America’s population throughout history. It’s nearly as illogical as the claim that “black women built the WNBA.” They built a league that averages $20 to $40 million in losses each year.

Illogic fuels entitlement, bitterness, and bigotry.

American citizenship is a blessing. People from all over the globe fight for American citizenship. Black Americans pretend our citizenship is a generational curse. American white evangelical Christians promote a religion that de-emphasizes skin color, emphasizes merit, and throws out a welcome mat to all would-be believers. Black Americans en masse support a political ideology that emphasizes skin color, undermines merit, and fights to uproot biblical traditions, principles, and morality.

Anyone unfatigued isn’t paying attention, lives in fear of black women, or is foolish enough to believe white and Hispanic feminism are less deadly.