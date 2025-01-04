Angel Reese wants to become an OnlyFans model?

Cindy Ord/WireImage | Getty Images
There’s an epidemic of women posting sexualized photographs of themselves on social media, and then complaining when they get called out for it.
The WNBA’s Angel Reese is the latest culprit, and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t buying her faux outrage.
“Have you seen the picture of Angel Reese on New Year’s Eve? She barely has any clothes on, her breasts are out, her belly button's out, it’s an OnlyFans-type picture. It’s the type of picture that sexualizes Angel Reese, who has complained about being sexualized,” Whitlock comments.
In a recent podcast interview, Charleston White had mentioned that perhaps Reese does want to sell herself and become an OnlyFans model — which despite her fans' outrage at the comments, she’s only proving right.
“I think Angel Reese don’t want to play basketball. I think she want to sell p****,” White said on the "Club 520 Podcast."
“That triggered a lot of people,” Whitlock says. “And then, 48 hours later, here’s Angel Reese with this picture with her boobs out, with her stomach out, with her presenting herself the way that a lady on OnlyFans would be presenting herself if she were looking for new subscribers.”
While Whitlock has praised Reese in the past for bringing a more feminine side to the WNBA, he thinks she’s now “gone too far.”
“She’s turned this whole thing into a sex, low-class, lightweight, PornHub, basically is the type of basketball presentation, image brand that Angel Reese is presenting,” Whitlock says.
“This is how Angel Reese wants to be discussed,” he adds.
