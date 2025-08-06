Dez Bryant and Nicki Minaj CRASH OUT over Jay-Z

Owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, set off a chain reaction of nonsensical fights on the social media app X after attempting to explain his bad experiences working with agents like Jay-Z.

"Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," Jones explained. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract. We spent hours negotiating the contract. Jay-Z.”

“He said, 'Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I've always been early. So they will be on time.' I said ‘Where do I sign? But I’m going to call you.’ Finally quit taking my call,” he added.

Dez Bryant responded in a post on X, “JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SHIT. ON SOME G SHIT ... WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING.”

“So that’s Dez, being slightly undisciplined and just in his feelings and just injecting himself into this for really no reason in my view,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says.

“Jerry Jones made Dez Bryant really rich at the time when he did the contract. He ended up the second highest paid wide receiver of all time. Anyway, he could have stayed out of it, because Dez, at the end of the day, Jerry Jones is an ally of yours,” he continues.

But it doesn’t stop with Bryant.

“Next thing you know, Nicki Minaj, who doesn’t like Jay-Z, she jumps in this, and she tells Dez Bryant, ‘Go beat your mom & then ask Desiree Perez & JAYZ why they’ve allegedly been the vile c***s they’ve been to so many black people while lining their own pockets and weaponizing racism in order to keep black people blinded from the truth,’” Whitlock reads from the rapper's post on X.

Bryant then fired back, writing, “‘Say b***h I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama ... I was defending myself ... I removed her nails from my skin ... folks know I was dealing with some curupt [sic] s**t in Dallas ... I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender. ... You said we are speaking facts weird h*e ... so come on.”

“This is tribalism,” Whitlock says. “There’s no loyalty. There’s no set of values. There's no standard in tribalism. There’s no protection of each other. There’s no looking out for each other.”

“We got to cut the cosplay out because this clown role that we’ve been given ... it’s not working. We’re making fools of ourselves,” he continues, adding, “It doesn’t create loyalty. It doesn’t.”

