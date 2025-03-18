ESPN leaves Caitlin Clark OFF top 5 women’s college basketball players list, relegates her to honorable mention

On Sunday, ESPN dropped a YouTube video titled “Is Caitlin Clark the Greatest of All Time in College Basketball?” Sports analysts Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers, and Alexa Philippou ranked the top five women’s college players in the history of the sport.

Despite being the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, a two-time national Player of the Year, and one of the biggest names in not just basketball but sports in general, Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark didn’t make the cut. The panel’s top five list, which included Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Cheryl Miller, was predicated on championships and team success. Thus, Clark was relegated to an honorable mention.

Jason Whitlock says this is proof that ESPN hates Caitlin Clark.

Some of these players who made the top five, he explains, played for “stacked teams,” which is why they have trophies. Compare them to Clark, who “[stuck] with [her] little homeschool not surrounded by great talent and [carried] them all the way to the brink of championships.”

“What’s more impressive: doing more with less or doing the best you can with the best there is?” he asks.

Jason bets that Ari Chambers, who made the argument that Clark didn’t belong in the top five due to her lack of championships, would support certain individuals being admitted into academic institutions despite not having the best test scores because of the poverty and other types of adversity they had to overcome.

In that kind of situation, Chambers could “ see all the extenuating circumstances around someone” and admit that it “elevates their greatness.” But that mentality, of course, would never apply to Caitlin Clark.

“I just don't understand how you can see someone doing more with less in some aspects, but in this one you can't see it,” he says.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.