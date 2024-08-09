REVEALED: How Tim Walz let Minnesota BURN during George Floyd riots

Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas was on the ground in Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots of 2020 — and he remembers what Tim Walz allowed to happen in his state quite well.

Not only did he take no action, but he refused to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to the focal point of the destruction to save his constituents.

“It was unlike anything I’d ever covered,” Rosas tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

The Minnesota Police Department had been ordered to evacuate from the third precinct, because that’s where Derek Chauvin was originally assigned out of.

“They had besieged that station for the entire week. The riots had broken out for that entire week,” Rosas explains. “The BLM rioters scored a major victory, by forcing them, by forcing the mayor, to give the order to evacuate.”

“The rioters many times expressed their desire to set the building on fire with the officers still inside, so if they hadn’t evacuated for probably another 10 minutes, things could have been drastically worse,” he adds.

“The governor of the state of Minnesota in fact bears responsibility because he refused to get off his duff and send any help,” Peterson chimes in.

“There was a big mistake in the thinking from the mayor and then I think ultimately the governor,” Rosas agrees, explaining that he thinks the major mistake was that they believed the decision to give up the police station would give the rioters what they wanted and calm them down.

“But that’s not what happened,” he adds.

