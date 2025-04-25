NFL legend Clay Matthews kicks off draft with hilarious 'message' from President Trump

The NFL draft opened with a lot more fanfare than usual in 2025, but received backlash just for mentioning the sitting president.

As soon-to-play athletes in the NFL showed up in fancier suits and bigger chains than ever before due to name, image, and likeness deals, the pageantry of the 2025 NFL Draft was unlike any other, as seemingly the entire city of Green Bay, Wisconsin, showed up to an outdoor rendition of the night that looked more like a music festival than a sporting event.

The night began, for some reason, with Commissioner Roger Goodell, former Green Bay Packers star Clay Matthews, and rapper Lil Wayne riding bicycles onto the stage.

Matthews then stepped up to the podium to begin the night and revealed he had a message from the president.

"I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump," Matthews began, as the crowd reacted with a huge cheer. "He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises."

Matthews then slowly opened an envelope before saying, "So let me tell you what it reads here, all right? It says, 'My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!'"

Matthews later posted a picture of his alleged presidential letter online. However, even just a passing mention of President Trump during the draft was enough to rattle a few cages.

One fan called the instance "s***ty," while another who had "Trump for prison" in their X profile said to Matthews, "Another reason to hate you."

One viewer even took the chance to call Matthews a "MAGA fascist."

It was a unique draft night for many reasons, but no more awkward moment was felt than one involving Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders.

Sanders had an entire set erected and a draft party set up in anticipation of his first-round selection. The set was complete with a shelf of prospective teams' hats, an interview area, and more. Unfortunately for Sanders, he was not drafted and had to address fans and media members after his name went uncalled.

"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders told fans. "But I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything is possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason."

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As for the first overall selection, the Tennessee Titans chose Cam Ward from Miami with their No. 1 pick. The young quarterback thanked God for his selection as he fought back tears.

"The hard work that I put myself through, and just the unbelievable work ethic that I have — I just always had faith."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

