NBA’s Cooper Flagg love fest vs. WNBA’s Caitlin Clark hate storm: The REAL story

Happy NBA draft day! By the end of the night, the Dallas Mavericks, who won the first overall pick, will have almost certainly signed Cooper Flagg — Duke’s 18-year-old forward and the projected No. 1 overall draft pick.

Flagg isn’t even officially in the NBA yet, and already he’s widely adored.

“Everybody loves Cooper Flagg,” says Jason Whitlock.

According to Jason, “he's being welcomed into the NBA with open arms” by everyone — from “the all-time greats to the guys currently playing,” even LeBron James.

Why, then, does Flagg’s WNBA equivalent, Caitlin Clark, get so much hate?

Jason says the answer lies in the “difference between men and women.”

“Fearless” contributor Steve Kim agrees. There “ain’t no hatin'-ass Shaniquas” in the NBA, he says.

“Who is more derisive, more backbiting and more ... hateful of women in the workplace or in social settings than other women?” he continues.

“Add that to the fact that these women are incredibly spiteful, jealous, with a sense of entitlement,” and it’s obvious Caitlin Clark didn’t have a prayer of getting the same warm welcome Flagg is currently receiving, he adds.

Jason agrees: “There's no insecurity among black male basketball players. They're not threatened by Cooper Flagg; they don't feel like their legacy is being diminished by welcoming Cooper Flagg into the NBA family.”

As an example of this, Steve points to caucasian basketball legend Larry Bird, whose “most impactful words of praise” came from none other than black basketball players. “In that era, [black players] probably praised Larry Bird more than anybody,” he says.

Unfortunately, when it comes to “black women, there's insecurity as it relates to white women,” says Jason. And with “lesbian women, there's insecurity as it relates to heterosexual women.”

Given the WNBA is heavily populated by black lesbian women, Caitlin Clark, who’s white and heterosexual, was doomed from the get-go.

The hate she receives, however, isn’t just coming from inside the league. Outside forces are working to pour fuel on the Clark hatred fire as well.

“There are literally videos on TikTok and all these other social media outlets where black women — not players but black women — are literally lecturing other black men: ‘We have to stand up for Angel Reese; you cannot cheer for Caitlin Clark,’” says Steve.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

