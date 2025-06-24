Legendary, based Canadian NHL coach Don Cherry scares fans with final sign-off: 'This is our last show'

Former NHL coach and legendary broadcaster Don Cherry had fans worried about his health and his career when he signed off of his podcast this week.

The broadcaster has been hosting "The Don Cherry's Grapevine Podcast" since he was fired from CBC Sports in 2019 after 37 years. Cherry was canceled after he criticized immigrants for their lack of patriotism and complained that the newcomers did not wear a poppy to honor Canada's fallen soldiers.

'Just like Mark Twain.'

"You people ... that come here, whatever it is — you love our way of life. You love our milk and honey. At least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price for that."

He was promptly removed after his comments.

On Monday, Cherry shared a clip from his show, where he and his co-host and son, Tim, discussed their "last show."

"Well, Tim, this is our last show," Cherry said.

"Yep. How many podcasts have we done?" the younger Cherry replied, before informing his father that it was number 313.

"6.5 million downloads," Tim said.

"That's an awful lot. Thanks everybody for listening, and toodle-oo," Cherry signed off.

The short podcast, lasting just 13 minutes, immediately sent media and fans into a frenzy.

RELATED: Canadian hockey icon Don Cherry fired over on-air remarks criticizing immigrants

Cherry linked to the clip on his X page, which drew immediate reactions from supporters.

"Thank you Don Cherry," one fan wrote on X.

"The best to ever do it," another hockey fan replied.

Outlets then took turns declaring Cherry had abruptly ended his broadcasting career.

"Don Cherry ends his podcast," the Hockey News wrote.

"Frail-sounding Don Cherry bids farewell," the Western Standard published.

However, long-time Cherry whisperer and investigative reporter Joe Warmington quickly got in touch with the coach to separate fact from fiction. When asked if he was retiring, Cherry joked, "Yeah, just like Mark Twain."

"I'm coming back next season," Cherry told Warmington and the Toronto Sun. "I can't wait."

"We just meant to say goodbye for this year," the iconic broadcaster added. "We always do that at the end the season. There's no more hockey this year, so there's no podcast for the summer. I guess we should have said for the season."

RELATED: Hockey commentator Don Cherry: 'Silent majority,' military, first responders support me after firing for criticizing immigrants who don't back veterans

BOSTON, MA. — 1970s: Don Cherry, coach of the Boston Bruins, addresses media from his desk at Boston Garden. Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Despite being excommunicated from the corporate hockey world and left out to dry by former co-host Ron McLean, Cherry is still beloved by fans and former players.

Fan favorite Doug Gilmour, a former Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks player, wished Cherry a happy 90th birthday last year on X, while former player and current ESPN analyst P.K. Subban showered praise on the coach for his 91st.

"Man do I miss this guy on the tube! Canadian Royalty. Can't beat grapes!" Subban wrote on X. "No one has ... and no one will! EVER! I miss Don! & I know everyone who loves our game does too! Enjoy the day grapes! Coast to Coast like butter on toast!"

As for what Cherry is getting up to in the meantime, he told the Toronto Sun, "I was just saying farewell for the summer," he laughed. "Right now, I am watching my Blue Jays. It's baseball season."

Cherry hosted "Coach's Corner" from 1982 to 2019 and produced his own NHL compilation tapes and DVDs titled "Rock'em Sock'em Hockey" from 1989 to 2018.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

